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IPL 2026 - Fastest to 1000 runs and more records RR's Sooryavanshi broke vs GT in Qualifier 2

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: May 29, 2026, 22:20 IST | Updated: May 29, 2026, 22:43 IST

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi added another record-breaking chapter to his IPL 2026 season in the Qualifier 2 clash against the Gujarat Titans, falling short of a century but still rewriting multiple IPL and T20 records with a milestone-filled knock.

First uncapped player to score 700 runs in a single IPL season
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(Photograph: BCCI)

First uncapped player to score 700 runs in a single IPL season

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi became the first uncapped player to score 700 runs in a single season of the IPL. The 15-year-old left-hander from Bihar needed just 20 runs in the IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 clash against the Gujarat Titans to achieve the landmark and reached the milestone in style by smashing Kagiso Rabada for a boundary on the second ball of the fourth over in New Chandigarh.

Fastest batter to score 1000 runs in IPL
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(Photograph: BCCI)

Fastest batter to score 1000 runs in IPL

In the second knockout match of this year’s IPL, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi became the fastest batter to score 1,000 IPL runs in terms of balls faced, reaching the milestone in just 440 deliveries. In terms of innings, the youngster is the fastest Indian to the landmark in 23 innings and second-fastest overall behind only Shaun Marsh’s 21-innings record.

Most Powerplay runs in an IPL edition
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(Photograph: BCCI)

Most Powerplay runs in an IPL edition

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed 31 off 17 deliveries in the Powerplay, taking his IPL 2026 tally in the first six overs to 521 runs, the most by any batter in a single edition, surpassing David Warner’s record of 467 runs set in 2016.

Most boundaries (fours and sixes combined) in a T20 series/tournament - 129
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(Photograph: BCCI)

Most boundaries (fours and sixes combined) in a T20 series/tournament - 129

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi broke the world record for the most boundaries (fours and sixes combined) in a T20 series/tournament, surpassing Jos Buttler’s tally of 128. The 15-year-old needed nine more boundaries in the IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 against the Gujarat Titans and reached the milestone in the first ball of the 14th over.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s IPL 2026 stats
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(Photograph: BCCI)

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s IPL 2026 stats

In IPL 2026, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has played 16 matches and scored 776 runs at an average of 48.50 and a brilliant strike rate of 237.30. His tally also includes five half-centuries and a century.

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