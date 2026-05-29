Vaibhav Sooryavanshi became the first uncapped player to score 700 runs in a single season of the IPL. The 15-year-old left-hander from Bihar needed just 20 runs in the IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 clash against the Gujarat Titans to achieve the landmark and reached the milestone in style by smashing Kagiso Rabada for a boundary on the second ball of the fourth over in New Chandigarh.