/IPL 2026 | 'Feels great to score a century': Sanju Samson after CSK’s 103-run win over MI

Chennai Super Kings opener Sanju Samson expressed his joy after smashing a match-winning century against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium, describing it as a memorable milestone in his career following his Player of the Match performance in IPL 2026 on Thursday (Apr 23). Reflecting on CSK’s 103-run win over MI in the high-profile clash, Samson explained that he focused on reading the pitch and conditions rather than sticking to a fixed plan. He added that the ball moved early and remained slightly tricky even after the powerplay, making it crucial for a set batter to stay at the crease.

"Feels great to score a century in Wankhede vs MI. I am just looking at the conditions. The ball was swinging around and holding a bit. After the power play, we kept losing wickets. I thought it's important for a settled batsman to bat through. The game tells you what to do. You don't have to be premeditating. With the experience I have, the team comes first," Samson said during the post-match presentation.

He also underlined the value of adaptability and leadership in a relatively young side, praising the team’s positive response after three defeats. Samson emphasised that maintaining the right mindset and staying prepared for every match is key, while also enjoying the process.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"It is my responsibility to understand the game. It's a young team, but the attitude we've shown after three losses is commendable. Every game is important; we need to be ready and enjoy," he noted.

Speaking about the atmosphere, he described the experience of playing at Wankhede for CSK as unique, highlighting the strong presence of supporters in yellow as something new and special for him.

The Super Kings registered a dominant 103-run victory over MI, powered by a sensational century from Samson and a match-winning bowling performance led by Akeal Hosein.



CSK posted a commanding 207/6, with Samson smashing a fluent 101 off 54 balls, before their bowlers dismantled MI's batting unit. Akeal Hosein starred with a four-wicket haul (4/17), while Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Jamie Overton, Anshul Kamboj and Gurjapneet Singh also chipped in as MI were bundled out for 104.

CSK's dominant 103-run victory over MI also went into the record books as their biggest win in terms of runs in IPL history. They surpassed their previous record, a 97-run win against Kings XI Punjab (Now Punjab Kings) in Chennai during the 2015 season.



For MI, the defeat marked their heaviest loss in IPL history by runs. Their earlier worst margin of defeat was an 87-run loss to the Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur during the 2013 season. It also became their biggest defeat at the Wankhede Stadium, surpassing a 39-run loss to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2015.



The total of 104 all out is now MI's lowest score against CSK in IPL history, going past their 136/8 at Dubai in the 2021 edition. Overall, CSK have now won five of the last six encounters against MI since 2023.