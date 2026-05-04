/IPL 2026 | Debut and Done: CSK all-rounder out for season with foot injury

Chennai Super Kings have suffered a significant setback, with all-rounder Ramakrishna Ghosh ruled out of IPL 2026 after sustaining a fractured right foot during their clash against the Mumbai Indians on Saturday (May 2). The injury occurred in what was also Ghosh’s debut IPL appearance. Broadcast footage showed him limping off the field after finishing his third over and he will now miss the rest of the tournament. The franchise has not yet named a replacement.

A pace-bowling all-rounder from Maharashtra, Ghosh had emerged as one of the standout performers in the 2025-26 domestic season. The team confirmed the development in an official update, stating that he suffered the fracture during the match at Chepauk.

Ghosh was signed by CSK for INR 30 lakh at the previous auction and quickly drew attention for his aggressive batting and composure in high-pressure situations, particularly in the death overs.

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He also made headlines last year by becoming only the 12th player to take seven or more wickets in a single Vijay Hazare Trophy match. In domestic cricket, he has played under CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad.

In the game against Mumbai Indians, Ghosh delivered a solid spell, returning figures of 1/24 in three overs, including the key dismissal of Suryakumar Yadav. He had earlier contributed in the field as well, taking a sharp diving catch off Anshul Kamboj’s bowling to remove Will Jacks.