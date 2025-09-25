/IPL 2026: Cricket great joins Rajasthan Royals’ backroom staff; Samson’s case on radar

IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals (RR) have roped in its director of cricket and game legend Kumar Sangakkara to its coaching staff ahead of IPL 2026 in a massive yet crucial development. Since Rahul Dravid parted ways with the franchise a year after signing a multi-year deal with them, the inaugural champions brought in one of their administrators to lead the coaching staff heading into the IPL 2026 trade window. Having held the top post since 2021, Sangakkara has already started planning for the next season. He, however, has a bigger issue to cater to – the infamous Sanju Samson case.

Since joining the franchise four years ago, Sangakkara has doubled up as head coach. Under his watch, the Samson-led franchise made the playoffs twice in four seasons. In 2022, Rajasthan reached its first IPL final since the inaugural edition in 2008, losing to newcomers Gujarat Titans. After a fifth-place finish in IPL 2023, Samson-led RR reached the playoffs the next time, only to bow out in Qualifier 2.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Following IPL 2024, Dravid, who twice led the franchise (in his time), was named the new head coach shortly after leading the Indian Team to its second T20 World Cup in the Americas. However, his stint was short-lived despite the team offering him ‘a broader role’ in the franchise, but he chose against agreeing to it.

Sangakkara’s priority



Since attaining a new position, the former T20 WC winner with Sri Lanka, has an uphill task to cater to – the Sanju Samson case. Following the past season, Samson asked the franchise to release him, citing a change in his IPL career.



Samson, who was among the six players retained by the franchise ahead of the last mega auction, featured in only nine games last season due to an injury, enduring a disappointing run, with RR also languishing at the bottom of the points table.



Although Samson has cleared his intentions with his team, RR is yet to officially comment on this matter, with Sangakkara likely to play a key role in deciding Samson’s future in this cash-rich league.

