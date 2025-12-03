IPL 2026 mini auction: No foreign player can cross INR 18 crore price tag - Here's Why

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 mini auction is set to take place on December 16 in Abu Dhabi with as many as 45 players registered at the highest base price of INR 2 crore. According to a new BCCI rule though, no foreign player can get paid more than INR 18 crore at the mini auction even if the bid the higher than cap amount. The rule was brought it last year after the franchises raised concerns that foreign players are strategically registering themselves in mini auction to exploit the imbalance.

What is foreign player cap rule at IPL mini auction?

The BCCI brought in 'maximum fee' rule last year under which no foreign player can get more than highest retention price or the highest auction price at the mega auction. If the bid of any foreign player exceeds that amount than the additional amount will be deposited with the BCCI for the players' welfare.

"Any overseas player's auction fee at small auction will be lower than the highest retention price [of INR 18 crore] and the highest auction price at the big auction. In case the highest auction price at the big auction is INR 20 crore, then INR 18 crore will be the cap. If the highest auction price at big auction is INR 16 crore, then the cap will be INR 16 crore," the IPL rule said.

"The incremental amount over INR 16 or 18 crore, as the case may be, will be deposited with BCCI. The incremental amount deposited with BCCI will be utilised towards players' welfare," it added.

What about the Indian players?