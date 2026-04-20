/IPL 2026: Ashwani’s four-fer, Tilak’s maiden IPL 100 power Mumbai to massive win over Gujarat

Mumbai Indians have snapped their four-match losing streak to win their second game of the ongoing IPL 2026 on Monday (Apr 20). Led by Tilak Varma’s maiden IPL hundred and a brilliant four-wicket haul by uncapped quick Ashwani Kumar, Mumbai beat hosts Gujarat Titans by 99 runs to climb to the seventh spot on the points table. While veteran Suryakumar Yadav failed to click for the sixth game on the trot, scoring just 15 runs, Jasprit Bumrah finally picked his first wicket this season, dismissing GT opener Sai Sudharsan on a first-ball duck.

Gujarat captain Shubman Gill won the toss and sent Mumbai out to bat first. Without Rohit Sharma for the third straight game, MI debuted opener Danish Malewar, who departed quickly on just two. Two more wickets fell inside the Powerplay, with MI being reduced to 44 for three at one stage. Naman Dhir followed next on a well-made 45 before Tilak made the whole game about himself.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Having scored a mere 19 off his first 22 balls, the left-hander switched gears to smash the remaining 82 off the next 23 to complete his maiden IPL hundred. His unbeaten 101 off 45 balls propelled MI to 199 for five in the first innings.

Ashwani’s show all the way!

Bumrah broke his wicket drought, with a first-ball dismissal, before skipper Hardik Pandya accounted for IPL giant, Jos Buttler, in his first over. Gill was the next to follow inside the first six overs, with the left-arm pacer Ashwani picking the first of many.

