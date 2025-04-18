Former India opener Virender Sehwag thinks that Rohit Sharma's time to retire is near and the batter should play normal cricket instead of going hard in the powerplay. The comments come on the back of Rohit's performance in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 where he has scored 82 runs in six innings with a best of just 26.

“If you look at Rohit’s IPL numbers in the last 10 years, he scored more than 400 runs only once. So he is not the kind of player who thinks that I need to score 500 or 700 runs. If he thinks, he might," said Sehwag while talking on Cricbuzz during MI vs SRH game on Thursday (Apr 17).

"When he became the Indian captain, he said that he wanted to be the player who wants to cash in on the powerplay and take the chances, so he wanted to make all the sacrifices alone, but he is not considering the fact that at the end of the day when he is not performing, it is your legacy that is getting hurt. It’s already time for him to retire, and before retiring, you would want to give fans something to remember you by, and not moments that force them to think, why are they not dropping him,” he added.

Mumbai won the game against SRH after chasing down 163-run target in 18.1 overs and four wickets in hand. With the win, MI are now at the seventh place with three wins and four losses in seven games.

SRH, on the other hand, have lost five games out of seven they have played this season and currently sit second last on the 10-team table with four points.

Both these teams need to win maximum of their remaining seven matches if they are to qualify for the playoffs where only top four teams are given a place.