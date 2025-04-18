Cricket is a game full of drama and excitement, but nothing kills the excitement when players walk off the field because of bad light in the middle of a game. In a world where technology is constantly improving, fans always wonder why is this still happening in cricket?

Cricket Australia’s new CEO, Todd Greenberg, stressed the same point in his first round of ICC meetings in Harare, where he made it clear that finding a solution to bad light stoppages is high on his priority list.

From a fan’s perspective, it’s easy to relate. You spend hours watching a match, only for the action to stop because the light has faded, even when there are floodlights. This kills the entire excitement as we are used to seeing games without any hindrance apart from rain.

CA CEO open to fixing bad light stoppages

Greenberg believes this needs to change if cricket wants to keep its audience engaged. “My view has always been we are in the entertainment business, and so if we're in the entertainment business, that means we're trying to make sure as many fans can enjoy their cricket as possible,” Greenberg told the Daily Telegraph.

“The frustration that goes when we walk off with bad light is that we may be one of the last industries left that would do that. We need to find ways to innovate and figure out solutions so that doesn't happen in the future.”

Day-night Tests have helped a bit, especially in Australia, with the use of the pink ball. But in traditional Test matches, umpires still stop play once floodlight becomes stronger than natural light, especially when long shadows from the floodlight towers appear on the field.

Greenberg admits it's a tricky issue, and player safety matters but, he believes better communication and innovation can solve it.

“I'm a realist and I understand why [play stops for bad light] and I understand the difficulties… but geez, it's 2025 and we can play in different conditions, I'm certain we can come up with a way to solve some of those challenges,” he said.