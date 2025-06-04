Nearly after a month Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket, he remains the biggest ambassador of Test cricket.

While he has achieved more in white-ball formats, the white jersey will always hold a special place in his heart.

Having retired from the longest format of the game last month, he still lauded Test cricket as the pinnacle of cricket, and that too after winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Having finally lifted that elusive trophy, Kohli fell to the ground with tears in his eyes. He couldn’t control his emotions, having been waiting for this moment for 18 years. But when the time came to talk about it all, Kohli talked about Test cricket as much as he did about winning an IPL trophy for RCB.

“You know, this moment is right up there with the best moments I’ve had in my career. But it still marks five levels under Test cricket. That’s how much I value Test cricket. And that’s how much I love Test cricket. So I would just urge the youngsters coming through to treat that format with respect,” Kohli said after winning the IPL 2025 trophy.

Kohli always walked the talk. Apart from an injury or personal reason, he never missed a Test match. Under him, India became the best they have ever been in the format. A four-man pace attack developed under him and he won five Test matches. Kohli still thinks you can win IPL or the World Cup but it’ll be your accolades in Test cricket that will ultimately earn you the respect.

“Because if you perform in Test cricket, you walk around anywhere in the world, people look you in the eye, shake your hand, and say, well done, you played the game really well. So if you want to earn respect in world cricket all over, take up Test cricket and give your heart and soul to it. And when you walk out with wonders on the other side, then you gain respect in the cricket world with legends like yourself. Melting our hearts on the field and off the field,” he signed off.