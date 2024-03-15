Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals (DC) have roped in Australian batting talent Jake Fraser-McGurk for the upcoming season after star South African pacer Lungi Ngidi was unable to join the squad due to injury. Fraser-McGurk, having represented Australia in two ODIs will head to the Capitals side and will work with fellow Aussie and coach Ricky Ponting. The announcement made on Friday (Mar 15) will be a setback for the 2020 IPL runners-up as they will be weakened in the bowling department. 🚨 𝐔𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞 🚨



Australia's young sensation 𝗝𝗮𝗸𝗲 𝗙𝗿𝗮𝘀𝗲𝗿-𝗠𝗰𝗚𝘂𝗿𝗸 is all set to don the DC colours 🔵🔴 for #IPL2024 🫶🏼



He replaces 𝗟𝘂𝗻𝗴𝗶 𝗡𝗴𝗶𝗱𝗶 who has been ruled out due to an injury 🔻

#YehHaiNayiDilli #JakeFraserMcGurk pic.twitter.com/FqxweYmNt9 — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 15, 2024 × Delhi announce replacement for Ngidi

"Delhi Capitals (DC) named all-rounder Jake Fraser-McGurk as a replacement for Lungisani Ngidi for the upcoming edition of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024."

"Ngidi, who has played 14 IPL matches and has 25 wickets against his name, was ruled out of the TATA IPL 2024 due to injury."

"Jake Fraser-McGurk has played 2 ODIs for Australia. He joins DC for his reserve price of INR 50 Lakh," read the statement from IPL.

With exactly a week to go for the start of the IPL 2024, Delhi had a choice to make to replace the Proteas pacer. However, in a surprise move, Delhi opted to bring in a batter in place of a bowler to strengthen the side. The move made sense after England batter Harry Brook pulled out of the competition in the last 48 hours.

Interestingly, Fraser-McGurk is not new to the franchise having played for them during the recently concluded ILT20. Representing the Dubai Capitals, Fraser-McGurk scored 109 runs with a top score of 51 and a staggering strike rate of 213.72.

The last 48 hours have been interesting for the Delhi Capitals with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also announcing Rishabh Path fit for the IPL. While Brrok’s withdrawal came in as a setback for the side for Delhi.

ALSO READ | T20 World Cup 2024: ICC to release additional tickets for 13 matches on March 19

DC start against Punjab Kings