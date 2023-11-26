IPL 2024 Auction: Gujarat Titans retain Hardik Pandya amid trade rumours to Mumbai Indians

Gujarat Titans have retained their captain, Hardik Pandya, amid rumours of a potential trade to Mumbai Indians ahead of the IPL 2024 mini-auction. In one of the most-talked-about switches in the history of IPL auctions, Pandya was said to join his former team, with both the player and the parties concerned coming on the same page. While everyone was keen on watching this dream deal unfold into a reality, GT announced Hardik’s retention on the deadline day.

However, the move to his former franchise is still a possibility, with the trade window open till December 12, which is one week before the IPL 2024 mini-auction scheduled on Tuesday (Dec 19) in Dubai.

Earlier, per several reports, both Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans agreed on an all-cash deal for the trade of India’s stand-in T20I captain. Pandya, who led Gujarat to two back-to-back finals, winning the first time in 2021, was said to be asking for more brand endorsements from GT, which they denied providing outright.

Upon reaching out to his former franchise after the IPL 2023, Mumbai Indians were believed to have promised him to provide the same but with the completion of the trade. Reports further suggested that Pandya and Mumbai Indians agreed on a possible trade even before the World Cup 2023 started.

Although confirmation on this rumoured trade deal is made public, the general narrative feels Pandya will continue leading the Gujarat-based franchise in the 17th season.

List of released and retained players

While much like most of the top teams, Gujarat has also retained their core, with several match winners lined up to take on everyone come the next season, the newest addition to the IPL family decided to release eight players, including two West Indian and six Indian players.

Here is the full list of players released by Gujarat Titans ahead of the IPL 2024 mini-auction –

Alzarri Joseph, Odean Smith, Dasun Shanaka, Yash Dayal, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Pradeep Sangwan

Players retained by Gujarat Titans –