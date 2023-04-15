IPL 2023: 'Without KL Rahul, Deepak Hooda, LSG have...,' Aakash Chopra on Lucknow's team balance doing wonders

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have tasted success in IPL 2023 so far, but not by riding on the shoulders of its captain KL Rahul. The India batter hasn’t looked in the best of touches, as he managed just 81 runs in four outings. What worked for the newly-inducted franchise this season is the team balance and contributions from everyone in the batting order, and ahead of LSG’s next match against Punjab Kings, Aakash Chopra feels by not depending on KL, the franchise has actually benefitted itself.

Much like how it was in the past, even when KL was leading Punjab Kings a couple of seasons before, the team used to be dependent on him every time, and that didn’t do any good to their chances of making it big. Chopra feels although KL and Deepak Hooda - both of whom shined with the bat the previous season, are yet to fire this time, LSG could still make several changes to their XI against Punjab for the Saturday evening game.

Speaking on his YouTube Channel, Chopra said he expects Lucknow to play Quinton de Kock ahead of Kyle Mayers – who is LSG’s best batter in this this season and also sees Ayush Badoni getting an extended run.

"Lucknow has come after winning cliffhangers. KL Rahul hasn't scored any runs till now, but no one is depending on him at all. I see Quinton de Kock playing in this match and Kyle Mayers sitting out," Chopra said on his YouTube Channel.

"Marcus Stoinis has done well. Nicholas Pooran has already done well. Deepak Hooda and KL Rahul have both not done well till now, but they have still won three of their four games, which means they are in a good space. Ayush Badoni is also playing well," he added.

While Lucknow is sitting on the second spot on the points table with three wins in four matches, Punjab Kings, who lost their previous home encounter to defending champions Gujarat Titans, are sixth in the standings with just four points.