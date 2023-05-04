IPL 2023: Windies Johnson Charles replaces Litton Das in KKR squad for remainder of season

Hard-hitting Windies batter Johnson Charles has replaced Bangladesh's Litton Das in the Kolkata Knight Riders squad for the remainder of IPL 2023. Days after Das joined KKR squad following the one-off Test against Ireland, the board recalled him for the three-match ODI series starting May 9th.

Charles - a two-time T20 World Cup winner (2012 and 2016), is an experienced customer in this format – having opened in 179 of his 210 T20 innings. Having played in several franchise-based T20 leagues like the Caribbean, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and even Bangladesh in the past, the 34-year-old batter got picked for the first time in the IPL.

Brought for INR 50 lacs (approx. USD 60,000), Charles recently made headlines for scoring the fastest T20I hundred for the Windies in 39 balls against South Africa. After missing international cricket for around six years, Charles returned to the side in October 2022 and played seven T20Is since.

Charles’ inclusion will boost KKR’s middle order, which has struggled so far in IPL 2023. With Afghanistan’s Rahmanullah Gurbaz and England’s Jason Roy in top form at the top of the order, his addition will inject confidence in the team, which is currently eighth on the points table and will face SunRisers Hyderabad in an away clash on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh’s Litton, whom KKR purchased for INR 50 lacs (approx. USD 60,000) in the December auction last year, had left the KKR camp for a family emergency earlier, and will join the Bangladesh team for Ireland One-Dayers, which ends on May 14th.

The right-handed batter played just one game in his debut season and will miss KKR's remaining four matches as they continue to fight for a place in the playoffs.