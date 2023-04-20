IPL 2023: Why Virat Kohli is leading despite Faf du Plessis' presence in PBKS-RCB face-off

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) fans were treated to a pleasant surprise on Thursday, April 20 afternoon as former skipper Virat Kohli returned to the helm as skipper of the side. Kohli, who previously led RCB was seen taking the captaincy duties at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali against hosts Punjab Kings (PBKS) despite Faf du Plessis being part of the Playing XI.

But why was Virat leading RCB vs PBKS?

Regular skipper Du Plessis was facing a rib issue and was not a match fit but was still called up to the initial squad to play. RCB opted to make use of the ‘Impact Player’ rule which saw Du Plessis being employed as a substitute player and was consequently subbed by Vijaykumar Vyshak. With the former South Africa skipper not available for the entire match Virat took over the charge as full-time skipper for the PBKS clash.

The decision proved to be noteworthy as Du Plessis scored 84 runs off 54 deliveries and missed out on a hundred. His exploits saw RCB put 174/4 on the board while Virat Kohli also scored 59 runs before he returned to the pavilion.

On his captaincy return, Virat also reached two milestones as he scored his 50th fifty for RCB in the IPL. On the horizon, he also joined the 600 fours club in the IPL and looked in great touch before getting out.

Du Plessis, Virat lead the charge with bat

RCB got off to a great start, racking up 137 runs without losing any wickets. However, after the 17th over, they lost two big wickets -- of Virat and the dasher Glenn Maxwell -- in quick succession. RCB lost momentum thereafter and weren't able to lift the scoring rate in the tail-end of their innings. For Punjab Kings, left-armer Harpreet Singh was the pick of the bowlers, snapping up two wickets for 31 runs while pacers Arshdeep Singh and Nathan Ellis took one apiece.

