IPL 2023: 'We have to start stringing big partnerships,' says Delhi Capitals' all-rounder Mitchell Marsh

The Delhi Capitals will be looking to get into winning ways when they take on Kolkata Knight Riders at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi on Thursday. The 2020 runners-up have endured a tough start to the season, having lost all of their five matches. Led by David Warner, DC will look for a positive outcome in their contest to keep their faintest hopes alive to make the playoffs.

Speaking ahead of the game, Delhi Capitals' all-rounder Mitchell Marsh said, "We would certainly like to bat better. We've not been able to get off to good starts or we have lost wickets in clumps. We have to string partnerships and we need one player to get a big score. If we can do that, then we can turn it around."

When asked about his own form with the bat, Marsh said, "I've got a lot of confidence in my processes and routines to go out there and play aggressively from ball one. I've not been able to execute my plans in the three games that I have played this season. But I know that my process works and therefore it's about sticking to your process and having good intent. Hopefully, I can start scoring runs."

The Australian further expressed that the Delhi Capitals are working very hard to turn their fortunes in the TATA IPL 2023, "It's always difficult when things are not going right for the team. However, the spirits are high in the camp. We are a family at the Delhi Capitals and we care deeply about each other. We are all working extremely hard and hopefully, we can get a win in our next game."

