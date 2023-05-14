IPL 2023: Virender Sehwag lauds PBKS batter Prabhsimran after his ton vs DC, takes dig at 'pricey' Sam Curran

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag praised Punjab Kings batsman Prabhsimran Singh after the latter hit his maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) century in match 59 against Delhi Capitals. Sehwag, while giving credit to Prabhsimran, also took a shot at PBKS all-rounder Sam Curran for not living up to the expectations of his price tag this season.

Talking to sports website Cricbuzz, Sehwag opined, "Punjab Kings have benefitted from the chances that they've given to Prabhsimran. Now, he has to be consistent. And I think the PBKS will benefit a lot from such a player. When he came for the first time, he was bought for a lot of money (INR 4.8 crore). This time around, he fetched quite less (INR 60 lakh). But he proved his talent today (match day).

"He showed that he can hit those centuries. Again, he was bought for INR 60 lakh, and if a player fetching that much scores hundreds and wins you a couple of games, there can be nothing better than that. You bought Sam Curran for 18.5 crores, what has he done?" the former batsman said about Sam Curran.

Notably, Curran is the most expensive buy ever at the Indian Premier League after being sold for INR 18.5 crores at the auction before the ongoing season. The Englishman, however, has scored only 216 runs in 12 matches so far at an average of 24 and a strike rate of 129.34.

In terms of bowling, the left-hander has taken only seven wickets this season, his worst in IPL so far. Prabhsimran, who plays as a specialist batter only, on the other hand, is having best season in IPL. The batsman has scored 334 runs in 12 matches so far at a strike rate of 157.92. He has also managed to hit one fifty and one hundred in the season so far.

