IPL 2023: Superstar Shubman Gill shrugs off comparison with Sachin, Kohli following heroic season with GT

Shubman Gill is the Player of the Season with what he has produced with the bat in hand. After Kolkata Knight Riders released him following IPL 2021, Gujarat Titans handpicked him, and since then, he has turned heads around for good. The young right-hander, who helped his team win the IPL 2022, has again put them in the same position – but this time with heaps of runs and several records on his back.

In this season alone, Gill has crossed 800 runs (currently at 851 runs with the final to go), at an average of 60.79 in this format. He is also the Orange Cap holder, and in his previous four innings, had notched three centuries – one of which came against Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2, scoring 129 from 60 balls – his best IPL score and highest individual total recorded in IPL Playoffs.

Meanwhile, before the 16th season of IPL began, Gill had completed his maiden hundreds across all formats – including hitting his first-ever double ton against New Zealand in an ODI in Hyderabad.

Going by his recent exploits, billions of cricket fans in India have started calling him the heir to Kohli – perhaps the greatest batter of this generation. Also, the fans began to draw comparisons with the legendary Sachin Tendulkar and Kohli and Rohit Sharma – to which Gill has reacted. Gill hails legends Sachin, Kohli While speaking with ANI, Gill had played down getting compared to those stalwarts, instead hailed them for inspiring generations.

"See it's great when people see it, but I don't really see that way because the generation that all of these people Sachin sir, Virat bhai and Rohit Sharma have inspired is beyond. Had we not won the 1983 World Cup, had there not been a Sachin Tendulkar....had we not won the 2011 world cup would I be as much inspired, maybe or maybe not. So, these kinds of legacies, things kind of things are immortal. you can't really define their legacies," Gill told ANI.

Meanwhile, his most-important test is due, which is the final against MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings, scheduled for May 29th in Ahmedabad.