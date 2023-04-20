IPL 2023: Sam Curran urges players to step up in Dhawan's absence, says 'younger lot will have to shape up'

Punjab Kings (PBKS) stand-in skipper Sam Curran has urged the younger generation to step up as his side faced a crunch tie against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Thursday, April 20. Shikhar Dhawan, who is not part of the PBKS squad for the RCB clash was a big miss for the home side as they try to get their fourth win of the season. On the flip side, RCB too opted to make a captaincy change as Virat Kohli took the captain’s armband while Faf du Plessis was struggling with a rib issue.