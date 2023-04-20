IPL 2023: Sam Curran urges players to step up in Dhawan's absence, says 'younger lot will have to shape up'
PBKS have so far endured a mixed start to the season as they continue to the IPL 2023 campaign and have lost two matches while winning three.
Punjab Kings (PBKS) stand-in skipper Sam Curran has urged the younger generation to step up as his side faced a crunch tie against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Thursday, April 20. Shikhar Dhawan, who is not part of the PBKS squad for the RCB clash was a big miss for the home side as they try to get their fourth win of the season. On the flip side, RCB too opted to make a captaincy change as Virat Kohli took the captain’s armband while Faf du Plessis was struggling with a rib issue.
“Shikhar is getting closer, but he'll miss out today. He's a quality player, but the younger lot will have to shape up, Liam Livingstone is back and we have Nathan Ellis back in place of Kagiso Rabada,” Curran added.
Punjab Kings starting XI:
Atharva Taide, Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh
Royal Challengers Bangalore starting XI:
Virat Kohli(c), Faf du Plessis, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Suyash Prabhudessai, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj
More to Follow...