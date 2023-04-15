IPL 2023: Overseas all-rounders, Shahrukh Khan come together for PBKS to upset LSG by two wickets

Sikandar Raza, stand-in captain Sam Curran and Shahrukh Khan helped Punjab Kings upset Lucknow Super Giants by two wickets on Saturday night. LSG captain KL Rahul won some brownie points by hitting 74 in the first innings, he still couldn’t help his team defend the mediocre total against PBKS in the end.

Electing to bowl first after winning the toss, Shikhar Dhawan-less Punjab Kings leaked runs early on, with in-form batter Kyle Mayers taking the attack to the opposition. KL Rahul, who had a lean patch leading up to this game, timed a few shots for boundaries. Though two quick wickets pulled them back, Rahul and Krunal stitched a 48-run stand to keep them up and moving.

South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada then picked two big wickets in successive deliveries before Sam Curran further dent their hopes with three scalps during the fag end of the innings.

In an unlikely affair, captains from both teams starred for their side, with KL Rahul hitting a 56-ball 74, while stand-in PBKS skipper Curran returning with figures of three for 31 in four overs.

Punjab missed the experienced campaigner in Dhawan as they lost two wickets to debutant Yudhvir Singh inside the Powerplay. Matthew Short, who replaced the injured Jonny Bairstow in the squad for this season, fared well, hitting 34 but got out to Krishnappa Gowtham soon after.

Harpreet Singh Bhatia also contributed with a gritty 22, but he too departed in the 11th over. Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza, who in the lead up to IPL 2023 had a purple patch going for him, finally clicked with bat in hand.