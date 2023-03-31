IPL 2023: Not Zaheer or Kumble! THIS 2007 T20 WC medallist was India's first Purple Cap winner

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 edition is set to commence on Friday evening (March 31) in Ahmedabad. The opening game will see the defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) take on the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium. The new season is keenly awaited as it will see the superstar cricketers light up the atmosphere as the 2023 edition marks the return of home-and-away format.

Over the years, the IPL has become a huge tournament. It is the most-followed T20 league, which came into existence in 2008 shortly after India's famous 2007 T20 World Cup triumph. The announcement of the league was made before the T20 WC win and since then, it has only grown leaps and bounds.

The tournament has plenty of things to look forward to. The teams fight it out for the mega title whereas the batters also compete for the Orange Cap (most runs in a season) whereas bowlers lock horns to bag the Purple Cap (with most wickets). In 2007, Pakistan's Sohail Tanvir (22) bagged the Purple Cap for the eventual winners Rajasthan Royals (RR). In 2009, India's RP Singh claimed the elite cap with 23 wickets for the Adam Gilchrist-led now-defunct Deccan Chargers.

In 2009 edition, Singh claimed as many as 23 scalps as the Chargers went on to lift the title by beating the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by six runs in the final. The tournament was held in South Africa due to the general elections in India.