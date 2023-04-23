IPL 2023: MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli or someone else? Yuzvendra Chahal picks his favourite captain

Ace Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has played under a few captains in his career, be it under MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma in the Indian team or Virat Kohli in both Indian colours and in the IPL. However, when asked who is the captain in IPL he likes to play most under, Chahal named his current franchise (Rajasthan Royals) skipper Sanju Samson as his favourite, adding he is very similar to Dhoni.

After spending seven years at the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), RR picked Chahal ahead of the 2022 auction, and the leggie shined under Samson in the first season, picking up 27 wickets. Speaking to the Humans of Bombay, Chahal revealed the common thing between all those above-mentioned skippers.

"I think, all three captains whom I have played under, I have gotten that liberty that a bowler requires, whether it's Mahi bhai, Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma. So yeah, that's the one thing I have gotten," Chahal told Humans of Bombay.

Chahal said since joining RR, he improved at least 10%, and all is because of Sanju Samson. He also added that Sanju told him to bowl however and wherever he likes in his quota of four overs, instead giving him instructions to sticking to a particular line or length.

"In IPL, Sanju Samson is definitely my favourite. I feel like he is literally very similar to Mahi bhai as like him, he is very calm and chill. The 10 per cent or whatever growth I have had as a bowler in the last year, it is all because of Sanju. He told me, ‘You have four overs, bowl whatever you want to, you are free from my side'," Chahal added.