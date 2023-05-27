IPL 2023: Mohit Sharma reflects on superb match-winning show vs MI, says I was a bit lucky to get five wickets

Gujarat Titans (GT) cult hero Mohit Sharma reflected on his performance against Mumbai Indians after guiding them to the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. Mohit scalped five wickets to help GT win by 62 runs and book their berth for the showdown final against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. While Mohit was the hero with the ball, Shubman stole the show with a knock of 129 runs and gained the Orange Cap.

"I had decided that if I am bowling against SKY, I won't experiment much. We had a meeting where we discussed that we mustn't try too much against Surya, it makes things easier for him. So the idea was to bowl length balls. Even if we get hit for six sixes it doesn't matter, because we felt that is the length most difficult for him to play his shots,” Mohit said on his performance against MI.