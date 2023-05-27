IPL 2023: Mohit Sharma reflects on superb match-winning show vs MI, says I was a bit lucky to get five wickets
Gujarat Titans (GT) cult hero Mohit Sharma reflected on his performance against Mumbai Indians after guiding them to the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. Mohit scalped five wickets to help GT win by 62 runs and book their berth for the showdown final against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. While Mohit was the hero with the ball, Shubman stole the show with a knock of 129 runs and gained the Orange Cap.
"I had decided that if I am bowling against SKY, I won't experiment much. We had a meeting where we discussed that we mustn't try too much against Surya, it makes things easier for him. So the idea was to bowl length balls. Even if we get hit for six sixes it doesn't matter, because we felt that is the length most difficult for him to play his shots,” Mohit said on his performance against MI.
“The match wasn't over at that stage, but that wicket (Surya's wicket) meant that we were in the game. There was a big relief to take that wicket. I felt we can visualize the final only after that last wicket, we here at GT have won and lost games from baffling situations before, so it is never over till it is over." Mohit added.
The win will now see GT take on CSK in the repeat of the Qualifier 1 where they will have the opportunity to exact revenge. Shubman Gill on the flip side was the hero of the contest for GT after smashing his third hundred in the IPL 2023. As things stand, he has scored 851 runs in the tournament so far and will stand an opportunity to break Virat Kohli’s record for most runs in a season.
As things stand, Gill needs 123 runs more to break Virat’s record and will have the opportunity to do so against CSK on Sunday.
The final match will start at 7:30 PM at the Narendra Modi Stadium with Hardik Pandya’s team also standing a chance to become the third team to defend the IPL crown.
