IPL 2023: MI's Rohit Sharma breaks THIS Virat Kohli record with fifty against DC

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma finally came back in form against Delhi Capitals as he scored a nonchalant 65 off 45 in his team's first win of the season.

With the fifty, Rohit also eclipsed Virat Kohli as the player with most runs against Delhi Capitals. After his 50, Rohit now has 977 runs against Delhi at an average of 32.56 in 33 matches. Rohit scored these runs at a strike rate of 131.14 along with the highest score of 74 not out.

Rohit's matches included both the teams he has played for in the IPL, i.e., Deccan Charges from 2008-11 and Mumbai Indians afterwards. RCB's Virat, on the other hand, has scored 925 runs in 26 matches against Delhi at an average of 51.38 and a strike rate of 134.05 with the highest score of 99.

Among other players who have taken a liking to Delhi are Ajinkya Rahane with 792 runs in 20 matches, Robin Uthappa with 740 runs in 28 matches and Suresh Raina with 661 runs in 26 matches.

Coming to the match, Rohit was aggressive since the start as MI chased a target of 173. He, along with opening partner Ishan Kishan, added 71 runs for the first wicket. Kishan also scored a handy 31 off 26. After Kishan got out, Rohit found a strong partner in Tilak Verma who was promoted up the order. The duo added 68 runs for the second wicket before Verma fell on a personal score of 41 off 29.

Rohit eventually got out in the 17th over of the chase at the team score of 143 but his innings had made sure that MI don't have much to sweat about.

Delhi, on the other hand, once again misfired as a batting unit. Apart from skipper David Warner, who scored 51 off 47 - his third fifty-plus score in four matches, no top-order batsman could hang around. Axax Patel, from the lower-middle order, scored a quickfire 54 of 25 to help Delhi reach a decent target of 172 in 19.4 overs.

For Mumbai, veteran spinner Piyush Chawla was the pick of the bowlers, taking 3/22 in his four overs and ratting DC's middle order. Speedster Jason Behrendorff also picked up 3/23 in his three overs.

