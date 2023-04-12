IPL 2023: Suryakumar misses catch, ball hits his eye in MI vs DC - WATCH

Mumbai Indians and India's star batter Suryakumar Yadav had a horrible outing against Delhi Capitals as he got out on a duck and almost suffered a freak eye injury while fielding in the first innings.

The incident happened in the 17th over of DC's batting with Delhi all-rounder Axar Patel on charge. The batsman had already hit Mumbai bowler Jason Behrendorff for a six and pulled for one more on the next ball but directly to Surya.

It all seemed a wicket for MI as SKY is known as one of the safest fielders but lost the sight of the ball at the last moment and the ball landed directly near his eye.

MI's medic staff arrived quickly on the field to assist SKY and he eventually left the field. Have a look at the video here:

While batting, Surya came in at number four in the 16th over but lasted only one ball as he was scooped by Mukesh Kumar in a double-wicket over. This is the third time SKY got out cheaply in IPL 2023 in three games of MI so far. Prior to IPL, Surya scored three consecutive golden ducks in the three-match ODI series against Australia as well.

Coming to match, MI eventually got on the points table with their first win of the IPL 2023 as they beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets. Chasing a target of 173, MI were given a rollicking start by openers Rohit Sharma, who scored 65 off 45 and Ishan Kishan, who managed 31 off 26.

The duo added 71 runs for the first wicket in 7.3 overs. Tilak Verma was promoted at number three and scored a blistering 41 off 29, while adding 68 with Rohit for the second wicket. MI wobbled in the chase a bit with Rohit getting out shortly after Mukesh Kumar's double-wicket over, but Cam Green, 17 of 8, and Tim David, 13 off 11, took them home for their first win of the season.

Delhi, meanwhile, again failed as a batting unit with only David Warner firing at the top order, scoring 51 off 47 - his third fifty in four games. Axar Patel also smacked a whirlwind 54 off 25 as Delhi managed 172 in 19.4 overs.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE