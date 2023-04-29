IPL 2023: LSG star Marcus Stoinis doubtful for RCB clash; to undergo scans after hurting finger in PBKS win

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) star Marcus Stoinis will face a race against time to be fit for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) clash on Monday after he injured his finger. Playing against Punjab Kings in the India Premier League (IPL) Stoinis produced a match-winning knock that saw LSG mount 257/5, the second-highest score in the IPL history. While the extent of the injury is still unknown, Stoinis will be optimistic about his chances to make the Playing Xi in the RCB clash.

"It's been better but yeah, it is what it is," Stoinis said after the game.

"We will get a scan later,” the Aussie star added.

Stoinis was at his fluent best at the PCA stadium in Mohali on Friday, April 29 after he smashed a quickfire 72 off 40 while also scalping a wicket to take home the Player of the Match award. His innings consisted of 5 sixes and 6 fours that propelled LSG to 257/5 with helpful contributions from the other players.

"We were joking about the difference between that and our surface at home, and how we can cash in and take advantage of this beautiful batting wicket.

"No, I wasn't [thinking about 250]. I don't think Ayush was either. We were just trying to build a partnership. He got off to a flyer as well and was hitting some nice shots; he's a very talented player. We were just trying to keep building on that and that was our only focus,” Stoinis said in addition.

LSG demolish PBKS bowling Put into bat first, LSG were at their fluent best as openers Kyle Mayers and KL Rahul (12) took the attack on PBKS as they put together an opening partnership of 41. Mayers scored the third-highest fifty in the IPL 2023 after it took only 20 balls for him which also saw him score 4 sixes and 7 fours. Mayers was hitting the ball all over the park as he took on Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada and Gurnoor Brar.

After Mayers was dismissed in the sixth over, it was Ayush Badoni (43 off 24) and Stoinis who took charge of the innings. They both put together an 89-run stand for the third wicket where Badoni scored 3 sixes and 3 fours.

Lucknow Super Giants will next take on RCB at home in Lucknow as they keep pace with other teams to make the playoffs as league leaders. The contest will take place on Monday, 1 May while they will also face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the same venue on Wednesday. On the flip side, Punjab will look to return back to winning ways when they take on Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, April 30.

