IPL 2023: CSK skipper MS Dhoni on his retirement rumours at toss against LSG | WATCH

Legendary India cricketer and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni came up with a cheeky reply on his retirement plans before the Indian Premier League (IPL) contest against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Dhoni, who is rumoured to be playing his final IPL season, was questioned by commentator Danny Morrison at the toss as Dhoni commented on his future. Magizchi 🫰🤩#LSGvCSK #WhistlePodu #Yellove 🦁💛pic.twitter.com/EEvCHOhPP5 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) May 3, 2023 × What did Dhoni say? Danny Morrison asked during the toss, "Clearly, This wonderful swansong tour, your last. How are you enjoying it?” To which Dhoni, after winning the toss had opted to field against Lucknow Super Giants at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, replied, "You have decided it is my last IPL, not me."

The smiling India captain quickly dismissed any rumours of his retirement plans while still keeping options open for the future.

Dhoni has a rich legacy in IPL, he has scored 5052 runs in his 243 matches with an average of 39.47. Batting down the order, he has bagged 24 half-centuries, 348 fours and 237 sixes. His best individual score is 84*.

Dhoni is associated with CSK since the opening season of the rich-cash league, besides a two-season stint with now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant from 2016-17. He has a massive yellow army supporting him in every match, which breaks into cheers every time he walks onto the crease.

Captain Cool seemed more relaxed and confident in this year's IPL season. He is finishing games in the style his fans have become familiar with over the years.

In nine matches, he has scored 74 runs, playing down the order with an average of 74.00. He has hit eight sixes so far.

What is up for stake?

A win for CSK by a big margin could see them end the day at the top of the league but will have to win by a bigger margin while LSG will also eye the top spot. LSG simply need to win the contest as the race for the playoff heats up in a congested league table.

