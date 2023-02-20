IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings suffer huge blow as star pacer set to be out for complete season due to injury

In what comes as a huge blow to Chennai Super Kings ahead of the start of IPL 2023, their latest recruit, New Zealand’s Kyle Jamieson is all set to be ruled out for the complete season following a back surgery. Jamieson is out of international cricket for around seven months due to the back injury he sustained last year during the England Tests. Eyeing to make his return to the setup after a long layoff, his plans got jolted when his injury reoccurred forcing him to go under the knife this time later this week. This now again rules him out for another four months, Kiwi Head Coach Gary Stead confirmed on Monday, February 20th.

Jamieson was picked in the squad to play in the home two-match Test series against England. In a bid to get back to match fitness, Jamieson played some domestic List-A and T20 matches in January. In addition to that, he also played in the tour game against England but didn’t get picked for the first Test, which the hosts lost by an embarrassing margin of 267 runs.

"Kyle has seen a back surgeon and is getting surgery later in the week. It's been a challenging and difficult time for Kyle and a big loss for us. He has been fantastic when he has been around all of our sides when he has been part of them," head coach Stead said, as quoted by Stuff.

Subsequently, he will also be out for the second Test that starts on February 24th at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.

"So we just wish him well, and we will know more in about three to four months about what that end prognosis looks like for him. Surgery provides a quicker return to play and that's the encouraging thing for him. We want to give him the best chance of recovery because we know what a star he has been for us," Stead added.

Meanwhile, at the IPL 2023 auction last year, Chennai splurged INR 1 crore (10 million) for the New Zealand seamer, but now it looks like they have to go ahead without Kyle. Jamieson has experience playing in the IPL before – having appeared for Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2021 following his breakthrough season in international cricket. With the RCB, the lanky fast bowler played nine matches picking up as many wickets.