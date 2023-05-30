IPL 2023 Award Winners Full List: Check player of the match, orange cap & purple cap winners

IPL 2023 Award Winners: Chennai Super Kings won the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League 2023 on Tuesday, May 29, 2023. MS Dhoni and Co extended their record by winning the fifth IPL crown at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. CSK defeated the defending champions Gujarat Titans in the final match of domestic cricket's biggest extravaganza and lifted the famous trophy on the reserve day.

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings chased the revised target of 171 runs in 15 overs, and Jadeja smashed a six and a four on the last two balls in the summit clash. CSK has equalled Mumbai Indians' record of winning the most IPL titles. Devon Conway received the 'Player of the Match award for his blistering knock of 47 runs off 25 balls in the Indian Premier League final against Gujarat Titans.

IPL 2023 Award Winners Full List

Shubman Gill received the Orange Cap for the highest runs scored in IPL 2023, and Mohammad Shami received the Purple Cap for the highest number of wickets taken. Shubman Gill was undoubtedly the star of the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League, as he received four awards for his excellent performance this season.