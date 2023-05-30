ugc_banner

IPL 2023 Award Winners Full List: Check player of the match, orange cap & purple cap winners

Ahmedabad, GujaratEdited By: Trisha PathakUpdated: May 30, 2023, 08:25 PM IST

Shubman Gill was undoubtedly the star of the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League, as he received four awards for his excellent performance this season. Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow Us

Story highlights

IPL 2023 Award Winners: Chennai Super Kings won the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League 2023 on Tuesday, May 29, 2023. MS Dhoni and Co extended their record by winning the fifth IPL crown at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Check the full list of winners here.

IPL 2023 Award Winners: Chennai Super Kings won the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League 2023 on Tuesday, May 29, 2023. MS Dhoni and Co extended their record by winning the fifth IPL crown at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. CSK defeated the defending champions Gujarat Titans in the final match of domestic cricket's biggest extravaganza and lifted the famous trophy on the reserve day. 

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings chased the revised target of 171 runs in 15 overs, and Jadeja smashed a six and a four on the last two balls in the summit clash. CSK has equalled Mumbai Indians' record of winning the most IPL titles. Devon Conway received the 'Player of the Match award for his blistering knock of 47 runs off 25 balls in the Indian Premier League final against Gujarat Titans. 

IPL 2023 Award Winners Full List

Shubman Gill received the Orange Cap for the highest runs scored in IPL 2023, and Mohammad Shami received the Purple Cap for the highest number of wickets taken. Shubman Gill was undoubtedly the star of the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League, as he received four awards for his excellent performance this season.

Here's the list of all the award winners in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. 

Orange Cap Award: Shubman Gill (890)

Purple Cap Award: Mohammad Shami (28)

Fairplay of the Season Award: Delhi Capitals

Catch of the Season Award: Rashid Khan

Longest Six of the Season Award: Faf du Plessis (115m)

Most Fours Award: Shubman Gill (84)

Most Valuable Player of the Season Award: Shubman Gill

Gamechanger of the Season Award: Shubman Gill

Super Striker of the Season Award: Glenn Maxwell

Emerging Player of the Year Award: Yashasvi Jaiswal

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Eden Gardens and Mumbai Indians' (MI) home ground Wankhede Stadium received the Best Venue of the Season Award.

List of IPL Winners

Here's the entire list of IPL winners starting from the first edition of the tournament held in 2008.

2008 Rajasthan Royals

2009 Deccan Chargers

2010 Chennai Super Kings

2011 Chennai Super Kings

2012 Kolkata Knight Riders

2013 Mumbai Indians

2014 Kolkata Knight Riders

2015 Mumbai Indians

2016 Sunrisers Hyderabad

2017 Mumbai Indians

2018 Chennai Super Kings

2019 Mumbai Indians

2020 Mumbai Indians

2021 Chennai Super Kings

2022 Gujarat Titans

2023 Chennai Super Kings

RELATED

IPL 2023: Stephen Fleming lauds Ravindra Jadeja after match-winning knock, says 'today he repaid that faith'

Rain delay definitely gave CSK the advantage vs GT, says Tom Moody after MS Dhoni & Co. win IPL 2023 final

Wrestlers halt medals consigning in river Ganga in Haridwar; set to continue protest