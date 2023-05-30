IPL 2023 Award Winners Full List: Check player of the match, orange cap & purple cap winners
IPL 2023 Award Winners: Chennai Super Kings won the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League 2023 on Tuesday, May 29, 2023. MS Dhoni and Co extended their record by winning the fifth IPL crown at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Check the full list of winners here.
IPL 2023 Award Winners: Chennai Super Kings won the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League 2023 on Tuesday, May 29, 2023. MS Dhoni and Co extended their record by winning the fifth IPL crown at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. CSK defeated the defending champions Gujarat Titans in the final match of domestic cricket's biggest extravaganza and lifted the famous trophy on the reserve day.
MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings chased the revised target of 171 runs in 15 overs, and Jadeja smashed a six and a four on the last two balls in the summit clash. CSK has equalled Mumbai Indians' record of winning the most IPL titles. Devon Conway received the 'Player of the Match award for his blistering knock of 47 runs off 25 balls in the Indian Premier League final against Gujarat Titans.
IPL 2023 Award Winners Full List
Shubman Gill received the Orange Cap for the highest runs scored in IPL 2023, and Mohammad Shami received the Purple Cap for the highest number of wickets taken. Shubman Gill was undoubtedly the star of the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League, as he received four awards for his excellent performance this season.
Here's the list of all the award winners in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.
Orange Cap Award: Shubman Gill (890)
Purple Cap Award: Mohammad Shami (28)
Fairplay of the Season Award: Delhi Capitals
Catch of the Season Award: Rashid Khan
Longest Six of the Season Award: Faf du Plessis (115m)
Most Fours Award: Shubman Gill (84)
Most Valuable Player of the Season Award: Shubman Gill
Gamechanger of the Season Award: Shubman Gill
Super Striker of the Season Award: Glenn Maxwell
Emerging Player of the Year Award: Yashasvi Jaiswal
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Eden Gardens and Mumbai Indians' (MI) home ground Wankhede Stadium received the Best Venue of the Season Award.
List of IPL Winners
Here's the entire list of IPL winners starting from the first edition of the tournament held in 2008.
2008 Rajasthan Royals
2009 Deccan Chargers
2010 Chennai Super Kings
2011 Chennai Super Kings
2012 Kolkata Knight Riders
2013 Mumbai Indians
2014 Kolkata Knight Riders
2015 Mumbai Indians
2016 Sunrisers Hyderabad
2017 Mumbai Indians
2018 Chennai Super Kings
2019 Mumbai Indians
2020 Mumbai Indians
2021 Chennai Super Kings
2022 Gujarat Titans
2023 Chennai Super Kings