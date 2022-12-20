IPL 2023 Auction Live Streaming Online App: Easy Ways to watch IPL Mini Auction LIVE Stream for free in India

IPL 2023 Auction Live Streaming Online App: One of the most watched sporting events away from the ground is the IPL auction. Visible anticipation is amongst the audience whenever players go under the hammer. While Hotstar had been live-streaming the event for the last few years, the change in broadcasting rights means that viewers will have to tune onto Jio Cinema app this time to watch the live proceedings of the IPL.

Viacom18-Reliance managed to pick up the digital broadcasting rights of the IPL from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in June, earlier this year. For Jio subscribers, the Jio Cinema app is absolutely free and they will be able to stream the auction smoothly, albeit with a caveat that there will be ads.

As for TV, Star still has the broadcasting rights and viewers will have to tune onto the Star network to watch the auction. The auction will take place on December 23 in the southern Indian city of Kochi.

IPL 2023 Auction will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network.

The live streaming of the IPL 2023 Auction will be Live streaming on JioCinema. You can also catch the live updates on WION. Jio Customers can watch IPL Auction 2023 for free.

IPL 2023 Auction Full Details

Date: 23rd December 2022

Time: 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Kochi, India

Live: JioCinema

Live Telecast: Star Sports

IPL 2023 Auction Full Player List

Out of 405 players, 273 are Indians and 132 are overseas players of which 4 players are from associate nations. The total capped players are 119, uncapped players are 282 and 4 from associate nations. A maximum of 87 slots are now available with up to 30 being slotted for overseas players.

CLICK HERE to check the complete list of TATA IPL 2023 Player Auction

IPL 2023 Teams Full Player list, Squads, remaining purse