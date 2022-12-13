ugc_banner

IPL 2023 Auction Final Player List Out! 405 cricketers up for grabs, Indian, overseas players, check full list

Mumbai, Maharashtra Edited By: Heena SharmaUpdated: Dec 13, 2022, 07:13 PM IST

Story highlights

IPL 2023 Auction Final Player list out : IPL 2023 Player Auction list has been announced. A total of 405 cricketers are up for grabs, check full details including salary cap, slots among others  

IPL 2023 Auction Final Player list out: The TATA IPL 2023 Player Auction list is now out, with 405 players slated to go under the hammer on December 23rd, 2022 in Kochi. From the initial list of 991 participants, a total of 369 individuals were shortlisted by 10 teams. Teams sought 36 extra players, who were added to the final list, for a total of 405 players to be presented in the TATA IPL 2023 Auction. There are 273 Indians and 132 overseas players, with four from associate nations among the 405 total.

There are 119 capped players, 282 uncapped players, and 4 from associate nations. A total of 87 places are now available, with up to 30 reserved for international players. The highest reserve fee is INR 2 crore, with 19 international players opting to be in the top category. The auction list includes 11 players with a starting bid of INR 1.5 crore. Manish Pandey and Mayank Agarwal are the two Indian cricketers on the list of 20 with a base price of INR 1 crore.

Check full list of players who will be auctioned for IPL 2023 season 16:

List Sr. No. 2023 Set First Name Country Specialism C/U/A Price Rs Lakh
1 BA1 Mayank Agarwal India BATSMAN Capped 100
2 BA1 Harry Brook England BATSMAN Capped 150
3 BA1 Ajinkya Rahane India BATSMAN Capped 50
4 BA1 Joe Root England BATSMAN Capped 100
5 BA1 Rilee Rossouw South Africa BATSMAN Capped 200
6 BA1 Kane Williamson New Zealand BATSMAN Capped 200
7 AL1 Sam Curran England ALL-ROUNDER Capped 200
8 AL1 Cameron Green Australia ALL-ROUNDER Capped 200
9 AL1 Shakib Al Hasan Bangladesh ALL-ROUNDER Capped 150
10 AL1 Jason Holder West Indies ALL-ROUNDER Capped 200
11 AL1 Sikandar Raza Zimbabwe ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50
12 AL1 Odean Smith West Indies ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50
13 AL1 Ben Stokes England ALL-ROUNDER Capped 200
14 WK1 Tom Banton England WICKETKEEPER Capped 200
15 WK1 Litton Das Bangladesh WICKETKEEPER Capped 50
16 WK1 Heinrich Klaasen South Africa WICKETKEEPER Capped 100
17 WK1 Kusal Mendis Sri Lanka WICKETKEEPER Capped 50
18 WK1 Nicholas Pooran West Indies WICKETKEEPER Capped 200
19 WK1 Phil Salt England WICKETKEEPER Capped 200
20 FA1 Chris Jordan England BOWLER Capped 200
21 FA1 Adam Milne New Zealand BOWLER Capped 200
22 FA1 Jhye Richardson Australia BOWLER Capped 150
23 FA1 Ishant Sharma India BOWLER Capped 50
24 FA1 Reece Topley England BOWLER Capped 75
25 FA1 Jaydev Unadkat India BOWLER Capped 50
26 SP1 Akeal Hosein West Indies BOWLER Capped 100
27 SP1 Mayank Markande India BOWLER Capped 50
28 SP1 Mujeeb Rahman Afghanistan BOWLER Capped 100
29 SP1 Adil Rashid England BOWLER Capped 200
30 SP1 Tabraiz Shamsi South Africa BOWLER Capped 100
31 SP1 Adam Zampa Australia BOWLER Capped 150
32 UBA1 Shubham Khajuria India BATSMAN Uncapped 20
33 UBA1 Rohan Kunnummal India BATSMAN Uncapped 20
34 UBA1 Chethan L.R. India BATSMAN Uncapped 20
35 UBA1 Shaik Rasheed India BATSMAN Uncapped 20
36 UBA1 Anmolpreet Singh India BATSMAN Uncapped 20
37 UBA1 Himmat Singh India BATSMAN Uncapped 20
38 UAL1 Corbin Bosch South Africa ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
39 UAL1 Priyam Garg India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
40 UAL1 Saurabh Kumar India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
41 UAL1 Vivrant Sharma India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
42 UAL1 Nishant Sindhu India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
43 UAL1 Sanvir Singh India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
44 UAL1 Shashank Singh India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
45 UAL1 Samarth Vyas India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
46 UWK1 K.S. Bharat India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20
47 UWK1 Mohammed Azharuddeen India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20
48 UWK1 Dinesh Bana India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20
49 UWK1 Abhimanyu Easwaran India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20
50 UWK1 N. Jagadeesan India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20
51 UWK1 Sumit Kumar India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20
52 UWK1 Upendra Singh Yadav India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20
53 UFA1 Vaibhav Arora India BOWLER Uncapped 20
54 UFA1 K.M. Asif India BOWLER Uncapped 30
55 UFA1 Mukesh Kumar India BOWLER Uncapped 20
56 UFA1 Shivam Mavi India BOWLER Uncapped 40
57 UFA1 Lance Morris Australia BOWLER Uncapped 30
58 UFA1 Yash Thakur India BOWLER Uncapped 20
59 UFA1 Mujtaba Yousuf India BOWLER Uncapped 20
60 USP1 Murugan Ashwin India BOWLER Uncapped 20
61 USP1 Chintal Gandhi India BOWLER Uncapped 20
62 USP1 Shreyas Gopal India BOWLER Uncapped 20
63 USP1 S Midhun India BOWLER Uncapped 20
64 USP1 Izharulhuq Naveed Afghanistan BOWLER Uncapped 20
65 USP1 Himanshu Sharma India BOWLER Uncapped 20
66 BA2 Travis Head Australia BATSMAN Capped 200
67 BA2 Will Jacks England BATSMAN Capped 150
68 BA2 Dawid Malan England BATSMAN Capped 150
69 BA2 Manish Pandey India BATSMAN Capped 100
70 BA2 Sherfane Rutherford West Indies BATSMAN Capped 150
71 BA2 Mandeep Singh India BATSMAN Capped 50
72 BA2 Paul Stirling Ireland BATSMAN Capped 50
73 BA2 Rassie Van Der Dussen South Africa BATSMAN Capped 200
74 AL2 Daryl Mitchell New Zealand ALL-ROUNDER Capped 100
75 AL2 Mohammad Nabi Afghanistan ALL-ROUNDER Capped 100
76 AL2 Jimmy Neesham New Zealand ALL-ROUNDER Capped 200
77 AL2 Wayne Parnell South Africa ALL-ROUNDER Capped 75
78 AL2 Daniel Sams Australia ALL-ROUNDER Capped 75
79 AL2 Dasun Shanaka Sri Lanka ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50
80 AL2 Romario Shepherd West Indies ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50
81 FA2 Taskin Ahmed Bangladesh BOWLER Capped 50
82 FA2 Dushmanta Chameera Sri Lanka BOWLER Capped 50
83 FA2 Kyle Jamieson New Zealand BOWLER Capped 100
84 FA2 Riley Meredith Australia BOWLER Capped 150
85 FA2 Blessing Muzarabani Zimbabwe BOWLER Capped 50
86 FA2 Sandeep Sharma India BOWLER Capped 50
87 WK2 Johnson Charles West Indies WICKETKEEPER Capped 50
88 WK2 Andre Fletcher West Indies WICKETKEEPER Capped 50
89 WK2 Shai Hope West Indies WICKETKEEPER Capped 100
90 WK2 Tom Latham New Zealand WICKETKEEPER Capped 100
91 WK2 Ben Mcdermott Australia WICKETKEEPER Capped 50
92 WK2 Joshua Philippe Australia WICKETKEEPER Capped 75
93 WK2 Lorcan Tucker Ireland WICKETKEEPER Capped 50
94 SP2 Piyush Chawla India BOWLER Capped 50
95 SP2 Amit Mishra India BOWLER Capped 50
96 SP2 Shahbaz Nadeem India BOWLER Capped 50
97 SP2 Ish Sodhi New Zealand BOWLER Capped 75
98 UBA2 Sachin Baby India BATSMAN Uncapped 20
99 UBA2 Harpreet Bhatia India BATSMAN Uncapped 20
100 UBA2 Ashwin Hebbar India BATSMAN Uncapped 20
101 UBA2 Pukhraj Mann India BATSMAN Uncapped 20
102 UBA2 Akshat Raghuwanshi India BATSMAN Uncapped 20
103 UBA2 Himanshu Rana India BATSMAN Uncapped 20
104 UBA2 Shoun Roger India BATSMAN Uncapped 20
105 UBA2 Virat Singh India BATSMAN Uncapped 20
106 UBA2 Will Smeed England BATSMAN Uncapped 40
107 UBA2 Apoorv Wankhade India BATSMAN Uncapped 30
108 UAL2 Manoj Bhandage India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
109 UAL2 Gerald Coetzee South Africa ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
110 UAL2 Mayank Dagar India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
111 UAL2 Duan Jansen South Africa ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
112 UAL2 Evan Jones South Africa ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
113 UAL2 Prerak Mankad India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
114 UAL2 Abid Mushtaq India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
115 UAL2 Suryansh Shedge India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
116 UAL2 Jagadeesha Suchith India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
117 UAL2 Akash Vashisht India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
118 UWK2 Ricky Bhui India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20
119 UWK2 Donovan Ferreira South Africa WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20
120 UWK2 Baba Indrajith India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20
121 UWK2 Sheldon Jackson India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20
122 UWK2 Aryan Juyal India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20
123 UWK2 Urvil Patel India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20
124 UWK2 Kirant Shinde India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20
125 UWK2 Luvnith Sisodia India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20
126 UWK2 Vishnu Solanki India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20
127 UWK2 Vishnu Vinod India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20
128 UFA2 Aniket Choudhary India BOWLER Uncapped 30
129 UFA2 Vidwath Kaverappa India BOWLER Uncapped 20
130 UFA2 Rajan Kumar India BOWLER Uncapped 20
131 UFA2 Ravi Kumar India BOWLER Uncapped 20
132 UFA2 Sushant Mishra India BOWLER Uncapped 20
133 UFA2 Arzan Nagwaswalla India BOWLER Uncapped 20
134 UFA2 Ishan Porel India BOWLER Uncapped 20
135 UFA2 Akash Singh India BOWLER Uncapped 20
136 UFA2 Basil Thampi India BOWLER Uncapped 20
137 UFA2 Paul Van Meekeren Netherland BOWLER Associate 20
138 UFA2 Vyshak Vijay Kumar India BOWLER Uncapped 20
139 USP2 S.Ajith Ram India BOWLER Uncapped 20
140 USP2 Satyajeet Bachhav India BOWLER Uncapped 20
141 USP2 Tejas Baroka India BOWLER Uncapped 20
142 USP2 Yuvraj Chudasama India BOWLER Uncapped 20
143 USP2 Peter Hatzoglou Australia BOWLER Uncapped 20
144 USP2 Karthik Meiyappan UAE BOWLER Associate 20
145 USP2 Suyash Sharma India BOWLER Uncapped 20
146 USP2 Shivam Sharma India BOWLER Uncapped 20
147 BA3 Reeza Hendricks South Africa BATSMAN Capped 50
148 BA3 Christiaan Jonker South Africa BATSMAN Capped 50
149 BA3 Brandon King West Indies BATSMAN Capped 50
150 BA3 Chris Lynn Australia BATSMAN Capped 200
151 BA3 Karun Nair India BATSMAN Capped 50
152 BA3 Pathum Nissaanka Sri Lanka BATSMAN Capped 50
153 BA3 Jason Roy England BATSMAN Capped 150
154 BA3 Gurkeerat Singh India BATSMAN Capped 50
155 BA3 Harry Tector Ireland BATSMAN Capped 50
156 BA3 Najibullah Zadran Afghanistan BATSMAN Capped 50
157 AL3 Sean Abbott Australia ALL-ROUNDER Capped 150
158 AL3 Qais Ahmad Afghanistan ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50
159 AL3 Charith Asalanka Sri Lanka ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50
160 AL3 Michael Bracewell New Zealand ALL-ROUNDER Capped 100
161 AL3 Dominic Drakes West Indies ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50
162 AL3 George Garton England ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50
163 AL3 Chamika Karunaratne Sri Lanka ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50
164 AL3 Jamie Overton England ALL-ROUNDER Capped 200
165 AL3 Sandeep Warrier India ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50
166 FA3 Ben Dwarshuis Australia BOWLER Capped 50
167 FA3 Richard Gleeson England BOWLER Capped 50
168 FA3 Naveen Ul Haq Afghanistan BOWLER Capped 50
169 FA3 Lahiru Kumara Sri Lanka BOWLER Capped 50
170 FA3 Joshua Little Ireland BOWLER Capped 50
171 FA3 Dilshan Madushanka Sri Lanka BOWLER Capped 50
172 FA3 Mohit Sharma India BOWLER Capped 50
173 FA3 Billy Stanlake Australia BOWLER Capped 50
174 FA3 Andrew Tye Australia BOWLER Capped 100
175 FA3 Luke Wood England BOWLER Capped 100
176 UBA3 Priyansh Arya India BATSMAN Uncapped 20
177 UBA3 Matthew Breetzke South Africa BATSMAN Uncapped 20
178 UBA3 Shivam Chauhan India BATSMAN Uncapped 20
179 UBA3 Rahul Gahlaut India BATSMAN Uncapped 20
180 UBA3 Sudip Gharami India BATSMAN Uncapped 20
181 UBA3 C. Hari Nishaanth India BATSMAN Uncapped 20
182 UBA3 Amandeep Khare India BATSMAN Uncapped 20
183 UBA3 Bhanu Pania India BATSMAN Uncapped 20
184 UBA3 Ekant Sen India BATSMAN Uncapped 20
185 UBA3 Akash Singh India BATSMAN Uncapped 20
186 UAL3 Himanshu Bisht India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
187 UAL3 Yudhvir Charak India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
188 UAL3 Mickil Jaiswal India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
189 UAL3 Shams Mulani India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
190 UAL3 G.Aniketh Reddy India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
191 UAL3 Atit Sheth India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
192 UAL3 M. Siddharth India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
193 UAL3 Swapnil Singh India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
194 UAL3 Tanay Thyagarajann India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
195 UAL3 Sumeet Verma India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
196 UAL3 David Wiese Namibia ALL-ROUNDER Associate 100
197 UAL3 Sanjay Yadav India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
198 UWK3 Ajitesh Guruswamy India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20
199 UWK3 Yash Kothari India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20
200 UWK3 Suresh Kumar India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20
201 UWK3 Kumar Kushagra India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20
202 UWK3 Anmol Malhotra India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20
203 UWK3 Robin Minz India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20
204 UWK3 Agniv Pan India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20
205 UWK3 Priyesh Patel India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20
206 UWK3 Mitesh Patel India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20
207 UWK3 Abishek Porel India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20
208 UWK3 Nitish Kumar Reddy India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20
209 UWK3 Bharat Sharma India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20
210 UWK3 Vivek Singh India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20
211 UWK3 Abhijeet Tomar India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20
212 UFA3 Basit Bashir India BOWLER Uncapped 20
213 UFA3 Nandre Burger South Africa BOWLER Uncapped 20
214 UFA3 Rasikh Dar India BOWLER Uncapped 20
215 UFA3 Sakib Hussain India BOWLER Uncapped 20
216 UFA3 Waseem Khanday India BOWLER Uncapped 20
217 UFA3 Ravi Kiran Majeti India BOWLER Uncapped 20
218 UFA3 Lukman Hussain Meriwala India BOWLER Uncapped 20
219 UFA3 Anuj Raj India BOWLER Uncapped 20
220 UFA3 Ankit Singh Rajpoot India BOWLER Uncapped 20
221 UFA3 Avinash Singh India BOWLER Uncapped 20
222 UFA3 Prince Yadav India BOWLER Uncapped 20
223 UFA3 Prithviraj Yarra India BOWLER Uncapped 20
224 USP3 Mushtaq Beg India BOWLER Uncapped 20
225 USP3 Rocky Bhasker India BOWLER Uncapped 20
226 USP3 Sanjith Devaraj India BOWLER Uncapped 20
227 USP3 Raghav Goyal India BOWLER Uncapped 20
228 USP3 Allah Mohammad Afghanistan BOWLER Uncapped 20
229 USP3 Lalit Mohan India BOWLER Uncapped 20
230 USP3 Bhuwan Rohilla India BOWLER Uncapped 20
231 USP3 Aman Sharma India BOWLER Uncapped 20
232 USP3 Manav Suthar India BOWLER Uncapped 20
233 AL4 Tom Curran England ALL-ROUNDER Capped 75
234 AL4 Moises Henriques Australia ALL-ROUNDER Capped 100
235 AL4 Afif Hossain Bangladesh ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50
236 AL4 Scott Kuggeleijn New Zealand ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50
237 AL4 Sisanda Magala South Africa ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50
238 AL4 Craig Overton England ALL-ROUNDER Capped 200
239 AL4 Darcy Short Australia ALL-ROUNDER Capped 75
240 AL4 Dhananjaya Silva Sri Lanka ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50
241 AL4 Dunith Wellalage Sri Lanka ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50
242 FA4 Varun Aaron India BOWLER Capped 50
243 FA4 Sheldon Cottrel West Indies BOWLER Capped 50
244 FA4 Nathan Coulter-Nile Australia BOWLER Capped 150
245 FA4 Daryn Dupavillon South Africa BOWLER Capped 50
246 FA4 Matt Henry New Zealand BOWLER Capped 100
247 FA4 Dhawal Kulkarni India BOWLER Capped 50
248 FA4 Tymal Mills England BOWLER Capped 200
249 FA4 David Payne England BOWLER Capped 75
250 FA4 Barinder Sran India BOWLER Capped 50
251 FA4 Glenton Stuurman South Africa BOWLER Capped 50
252 UBA4 Anirudh Balachander India BATSMAN Uncapped 20
253 UBA4 Gourav Choudhary India BATSMAN Uncapped 20
254 UBA4 Saurav Chuahan India BATSMAN Uncapped 20
255 UBA4 Kumar Deobrat India BATSMAN Uncapped 20
256 UBA4 Chirag Gandhi India BATSMAN Uncapped 20
257 UBA4 Arman Jaffer India BATSMAN Uncapped 20
258 UBA4 Madhav Kaushik India BATSMAN Uncapped 20
259 UBA4 Priyank Panchal India BATSMAN Uncapped 20
260 UBA4 Ayush Pandey India BATSMAN Uncapped 20
261 UBA4 Rohan Patil India BATSMAN Uncapped 20
262 UBA4 Sanjay Ramaswamy India BATSMAN Uncapped 20
263 UBA4 Siddharth Yadav India BATSMAN Uncapped 20
264 UAL4 Rehan Ahmed England ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 40
265 UAL4 Prayas Barman India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
266 UAL4 Rahul Buddhi India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
267 UAL4 Vaisakh Chandran India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
268 UAL4 Writtick Chatterjee India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
269 UAL4 Prashant Chopra India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
270 UAL4 Harsh Dubey India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
271 UAL4 Tanush Kotian India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
272 UAL4 Ninad Rathva India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
273 UAL4 B. Surya India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
274 UAL4 Jordan Thompson England ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 40
275 UAL4 Shivank Vashisth India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
276 UWK4 Ankush Bains India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20
277 UWK4 Christopher Benjamin England WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20
278 UWK4 Connor Esterhuizen South Africa WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20
279 UWK4 Mohd Arslan Khan India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20
280 UWK4 Mamidi Krishna India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20
281 UWK4 Fazil Makaya India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20
282 UWK4 Akshdeep Nath India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20
283 UWK4 Deepak Punia India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20
284 UWK4 Kunal Rathore India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20
285 UWK4 Ateev Saini India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20
286 UWK4 Bipin Saurabh India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20
287 UWK4 B.R. Sharath India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20
288 UWK4 Yashovardhan Singh India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20
289 UWK4 Lakshay Thareja India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20
290 UFA4 Mohit Avasthi India BOWLER Uncapped 20
291 UFA4 Ottneil Baartman South Africa BOWLER Uncapped 20
292 UFA4 Gurnoor Singh Brar India BOWLER Uncapped 20
293 UFA4 Shahrukh Dar India BOWLER Uncapped 20
294 UFA4 Thomas Helm England BOWLER Uncapped 40
295 UFA4 Pankaj Jaswal India BOWLER Uncapped 20
296 UFA4 Venkatesh Muralidhara India BOWLER Uncapped 20
297 UFA4 Geet Puri India BOWLER Uncapped 20
298 UFA4 E. Sanketh India BOWLER Uncapped 20
299 UFA4 Ajay Sarkar India BOWLER Uncapped 20
300 UFA4 Ashok Sharma India BOWLER Uncapped 20
301 UFA4 Kanwar Singh India BOWLER Uncapped 20
302 AL5 Fabian Allen West Indies ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50
303 AL5 Carlos Brathwaite West Indies ALL-ROUNDER Capped 75
304 AL5 Roston Chase West Indies ALL-ROUNDER Capped 100
305 AL5 Rahkeem Cornwall West Indies ALL-ROUNDER Capped 100
306 AL5 Karim Janat Afghanistan ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50
307 AL5 Keshav Maharaj South Africa ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50
308 AL5 Pawan Negi India ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50
309 AL5 Keemo Paul West Indies ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50