IPL 2023: Ambati Rayudu's stunner sums off Prithvi Shaw's HORRIBLE season for Delhi Capitals | WATCH

Prithvi Shaw’s horrible Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign to an end after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Ambati Rayudu clutched a stunner on Saturday, May 20. Shaw, who endured a tough campaign in 2023 was back in the squad for Delhi Capitals (DC) and failed to make an impression before Rayudu pulled a stunner. As a consequence, DC lost the contest by 77 runs despite David Warner’s resolute 86-run knock at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Shaw’s season summed up

Playing as an impact player, Shaw was dismissed on five on the third ball of the second over of the Delhi Capitals by Tushar Deshpande. Rayudu went all guns blazing at the mid-off position to dismiss Shaw as he dived on his right to take a low-stunner. The wicket summed up Shaw’s season that has been the focal point of the critics and had a season to forget.