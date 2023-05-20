IPL 2023: Ambati Rayudu's stunner sums off Prithvi Shaw's HORRIBLE season for Delhi Capitals | WATCH
Story highlights
Prithvi Shaw’s horrible Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign to an end after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Ambati Rayudu clutched a stunner on Saturday, May 20. Shaw, who endured a tough campaign in 2023 was back in the squad for Delhi Capitals (DC) and failed to make an impression before Rayudu pulled a stunner. As a consequence, DC lost the contest by 77 runs despite David Warner’s resolute 86-run knock at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.
Shaw’s season summed up
Playing as an impact player, Shaw was dismissed on five on the third ball of the second over of the Delhi Capitals by Tushar Deshpande. Rayudu went all guns blazing at the mid-off position to dismiss Shaw as he dived on his right to take a low-stunner. The wicket summed up Shaw’s season that has been the focal point of the critics and had a season to forget.
In the entire season, the Mumbai batter has scored 106 runs in eight matches and has an average of 13.25 with one fifty. Interestingly, in this entire campaign, he scored more zeros (2) than sixes (1) and crossed double figure mark on three occasions.
What happened in DC’s innings?
David Warner's fighting knock of 86 runs went in vain as Deepak Chahar and Maheesh Theekshana's fiery spells helped Chennai Super Kings (CSK) claim a 77-run win over Delhi Capitals to qualify for playoffs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.
For DC, Warner played a lone fighting knock of 86 while other batters struggled to score runs against CSK's aggressive bowling attack at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday. For CSK, Deepak Chahar bagged a three-wicket haul while Maheesh Theekshana and Matheesha Pathirana scalped two wickets each. CSK dominated a dismal Delhi to qualify for the playoffs and gave themselves the best shot at the second spot. CSK ended their 14-match league campaign with 17 points.
Defending a target of 223, CSK bowlers gave their team an explosive start as the opening bowling pair breathed fire to dismantle DC's innings early in the game.
