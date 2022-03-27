IPL 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal, Irfan Pathan laud Kuldeep Yadav for brilliant show against MI

Delhi Capitals spinner Kuldeep Yadav started his Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season on a positive note as he claimed three wickets against Mumbai Indians on Sunday. The left-arm chinaman finished with figures of 3/18 in four overs – best figures in the match by a DC bowler.

Kuldeep has struggled for form in the last couple of years as he lost his place in the Indian cricket team and he hardly featured for Kolkata Knight Riders. He did not have a good run of form in the domestic circuit as well but he was picked by Delhi Capitals in the mega auction for INR 2 crore.

Mumbai Indians had a good start to the match with Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma adding 67 runs for the first wicket but Kuldeep dismissed Rohit for 41 and then followed it up with the wickets of Anmolpreet Singh and Kieron Pollard who were both unable to cross the 10-run mark.

The cricket fraternity was quick to heap praises on the spinner as Yuzvendra Chahal, Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan took to Twitter to laud him for his performance.

Abhi tak toh yeh Yadavon ki IPL rahi hai.

Very happy for two hardworking guys, Umesh yesterday and Kuldeep today #DCvMI — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 27, 2022

Easily 3-4 km of difference of speed from @imkuldeep18 which is what working for him. Well bowled — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) March 27, 2022

Kuldeep did not get a single game for KKR during the India leg of the 2021 season and he missed the UAE leg due to an injury that forced him to undergo knee surgery. He was finally able to make his comeback to competitive cricket during India’s home series against West Indies last month.

Mumbai Indians were able to post a total of 177/5 thanks to a brilliant half century from Kishan.