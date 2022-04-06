IPL 2022: Will Pat Cummins get a look-in for Shreyas Iyer & Co.? Predicting KKR's playing XI for MI clash

The cricketing action will continue in the IPL 2022 edition as the two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will be up against the five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune on Wednesday evening (April 06).

So far, both sides have had contrasting seasons. While the KKR outfit opened their campaign with a bang, courtesy a six-wicket win over defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK), they lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in a low-scoring thriller before returning to winning ways in their previous game, versus the Punjab Kings (PBKS). With momentum on their side, they will start as favourites against the experienced MI line-up, who remain winless after two games.

Despite starting with an upper hand, KKR will be wary of the fact that they need to bring out their A-game against the Mumbai Paltan, who had a staggering 22-7 head-to-head tally versus the Knights in 29 face-offs. KKR can also draw some inspiration from their last clash versus MI, in IPL 2021's UAE leg, where they beat MI by seven wickets.

Predicting KKR's XI vs MI

While some can argue that KKR need not change their line-up after a win in their previous outing, Pat Cummins' availability is likely to see his inclusion straightaway. Cummins' slot was filled by Kiwi speedster Tim Southee, with five wickets in two outings, and, thus, Shivam Mavi is likely to way make for the Aussie Test captain.

It will be interesting to see if KKR go ahead with Sam Billings, who has scored some runs but his strike rate is on the lower side, or Sheldon Jackson (with a golden duck and run-a-ball 3 not out). Nonetheless, the latter outscores Billings with the gloves. With Cummins' entry, Billings' place looks in threat.

KKR's likely playing XI: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Sheldon Jackson, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy