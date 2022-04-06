IPL 2022: RCB join MI, CSK and KKR in elite list, becomes 4th team to win 100 games after RR heist

Match 13 of the IPL 2022 edition saw the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) lock horns with the one-time winners and table-toppers Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Tuesday evening (April 04).

Facing the unbeaten RR franchise, RCB had their back against the wall in pursuit of a challenging 170-run target before Dinesh Karthik's entertaining 23-ball 44* and Shahbaz Ahmed's 26-ball 45 propelled RCB to a stunning six-wicket win. With this memorable victory, RCB achieved an elite feat. The three-time runners-up became the fourth franchise to have 100 wins in the cash-rich league following the RR heist.

Teams to have won 100, or more, games in IPL

MI - 125

CSK - 117

KKR - 109

RCB - 100*

Talking about the grueling RCB-RR encounter, skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and opted to bowl first. RR rode on in-form opener Jos Buttler's 47-ball 70 not out and Shimron Hetmyer's 31-ball 42* to post a competitive 169-3. Devdutt Padikkal also contributed with a handy 29-ball 37.

In reply, RCB were tottering in the run-chase despite an impressive 55-run opening stand between Faf and Anuj Rawat. Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult and Navdeep Saini chipped in with regular wickets to bring RCB on the back foot. Star batter Virat Kohli also departed for a 6-ball 5. RCB were reduced to 87 for 5 before a turnaround happened courtesy a brilliant 67-run sixth-wicket stand between DK and Shahbaz. Eventually, Harshal Patel hit the winning runs in the final over to seal the deal for RCB.

RR remain at the top spot in the points table, despite conceding their first game of the season, whereas RCB are at the sixth position.