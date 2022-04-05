From Buttler's special ton to DK-Shahbaz Ahmed's fireworks: How RCB ended RR's unbeaten run

Jos Buttler slammed a unique ton in RR-RCB game. Continuing his rich vein of form, the Englishman returned unbeaten on 70 (off 47 balls) to become the Orange Cap holder and also enter the 100-sixes club.
Overall, he became the 26th player to hit 100, or more, sixes. His tally now stands at 103.
(Photograph:Others)
Virat Kohli's splendid catch to dismiss Devdutt Padikkal (Photo IPL/BCCI)
With former RCB recruit Devdutt Padikkal looking good for his 29-ball 37, Virat Kohli pulled off a stunner to complete a tough catch and send the left-hander packing. The ball went high up in the air as the ex-RCB skipper covered some distance -- running backwards -- and made a tough catch look easy.
(Photograph:Others)
Shimron Hetmyer continues to grow as a finisher (Photo IPL/BCCI)
Shimron Hetmyer continued to deliver as a finisher as his rapid 31-ball 42 -- studded with 4 fours and 2 sixes -- propelled RR to a competitive 169-3 in 20 overs, along with Buttler's 70 not out at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. RR were asked to bat first and, hence, they recovered in style after being 86 for 3 at one stage.
(Photograph:Others)
Virat Kohli's run-out brought RCB to the mat (Photo IPL/BCCI)
While Kohli didn't throw his wicket off former RCB recruit Yuzi Chahal, he was run-out for a 6-ball 5 courtesy the combined effort of Sanju Samson-Chahal. His departure brought RCB on the mat after a fine 55-run opening stand in pursuit of 170.
From 55-0, RCB were reduced to 87 for 5 before a final twist came to the fore.
(Photograph:Others)
Chahal, Trent Boult almost take RR home (Photo IPL/BCCI)
From RR's perspective, Yuzi Chahal performed the best with the ball against his previous franchise to return with a splendid 4-0-15-2. In addition, Trent Boult chipped in with two scalps whereas Navdeep Saini held a tough catch to send Sherfane Rutherford home.
Eventually, RR still couldn't emerge on top.
(Photograph:Others)
DK, Shahbaz turn the tide in style (Photo IPL/BCCI)
At 87 for 5 in 12.3 overs, it seemed like RCB were down and out in the contest. Nonetheless, the sixth-wicket stand between finisher Dinesh Karthik and youngster Shahbaz Ahmed turned the tides emphatically. The duo shared a terrific 67-run stand, filled with immaculate strokeplay and ability to bisect the field with ease.
(Photograph:Others)
DK's inspiring 23-ball 44* (Photo IPL/BCCI)
While Shahbaz played his part well (with a 26-ball 45), it was DK's show all the way in the final overs as his magnificent 23-ball 44 not out, including 7 fours and a six at a whopping strike-rate of 191.30, took RCB home in an intense run-chase.
DK showed his range of shots and brought in all his experience to take RCB past the finish line from the jaws of a defeat. For the unversed, he is yet to be dismissed in the 15th season.
DK in IPL 2022 so far:
32* (14) vs Punjab
14* (7) vs KKR
44* (23) vs RR
With this, RCB won their second game on the trot and ended RR's unbeaten streak in the current edition. In addition, RCB remain unbeaten versus the 2008 champions since IPL 2020.