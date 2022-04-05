From Buttler's special ton to DK-Shahbaz Ahmed's fireworks: How RCB ended RR's unbeaten run

DK's inspiring 23-ball 44* (Photo IPL/BCCI)

While Shahbaz played his part well (with a 26-ball 45), it was DK's show all the way in the final overs as his magnificent 23-ball 44 not out, including 7 fours and a six at a whopping strike-rate of 191.30, took RCB home in an intense run-chase.

DK showed his range of shots and brought in all his experience to take RCB past the finish line from the jaws of a defeat. For the unversed, he is yet to be dismissed in the 15th season.

DK in IPL 2022 so far:

32* (14) vs Punjab

14* (7) vs KKR

44* (23) vs RR

With this, RCB won their second game on the trot and ended RR's unbeaten streak in the current edition. In addition, RCB remain unbeaten versus the 2008 champions since IPL 2020.

(Photograph:Others)