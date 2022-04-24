IPL 2022: Will Manish Pandey miss out? Lucknow Super Giants predicted XI vs Mumbai Indians

Lucknow Super Giants will be looking to get back to winning ways as they take on Mumbai Indians on Sunday. They were defeated by Royal Challengers Bangalore in a thrilling encounter and the loss has resulted in them slipping to the fifth spot with eight points from seven matches.

In the previous encounter, Faf du Plessis played a captain’s knock as he slammed 94 off 64 deliveries as the LSG bowlers struggled to produce a disciplined performance. The top order also failed to score big as Krunal Pandya was the only one to score more than 30 runs in the encounter of LSG.

Against Mumbai Indians, Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul will be expected to open the batting with a lot expected from the skipper who has already slammed a century in this year’s competition.

Manish Pandey has not fired for his side till now and the team will be looking at the experienced batsman to fire in the top order with Krunal Pandya and Deepak Hooda providing support in the order.

Ayush Badoni has been the breakout star for the side with his effective knocks and he will be joined by two destructive overseas finishers in Jason Holder and Marcus Stoinis.

Dushmantha Chameera and Avesh Khan are expected to be the prime fast bowling options with Ravi Bishnoi being the main spinner.

Lucknow Super Giants predicted XI: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan