IPL 2022: Who is Yash Dayal? The uncapped player from Uttar Pradesh sold to Gujarat Titans for a high price

Gujarat Titans won a bidding war against Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders to buy uncapped Indian player Yash Dayal for a very high price on the second day of the Indian Premier League 2022 mega auction on Sunday (February 13).

Yash Daya hails from Prayagraj, which is one of the most popular cities in the northern state of India, Uttar Pradesh (UP). The left-arm bowler has been acquired by the newly formed Gujarat franchise for an amount of Rs 3.2 crores.

UP's Dayal emerged as a vital cog for the team that entered the Vijay Hazare Trophy quarterfinals. His bowling skills have also been compared to the likes of Indian star pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar. He was among the top ten wicket-takers in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

He is popular for bowling consistently at a speed ranging 140kph. In the tournament, the 24-year-old finished with 14 wickets from seven matches. He also maintained an economy rate of 3.77. For UP, he has overall taken a combined 83 wickets across formats.

Dayal has also bowled in the nets during the recently concluded India vs West Indies One-Day International (ODI) series, which India won 3-0.

GT has also bought New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson for Rs 10 crore and Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami for Rs 6.25 crore.