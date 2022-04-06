IPL 2022: Suryakumar Yadav back? Mumbai Indians' predicted playing XI for KKR clash

Mumbai Indians are known to be slow starters in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as they often stumble at the start of the season before finding their groove as the tournament progresses. However, this season has been different for the five-time champions, who have a squad that doesn't inspire much confidence to spark a turnaround.

Mumbai Indians have suffered back-to-back defeats in their first two matches of the ongoing IPL 2022 as their bowling woes have been left exposed while the batters are yet to fire as a unit. While young Ishan Kishan and Tilka Varma have been brilliant with the willow, the likes of Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard and Tim David are yet to get going.

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah bounced back with an impressive show against Rajasthan Royals in their last game as he bagged a three-wicket haul after going for runs in the opener against Delhi Capitals, but the rest of the bowlers failed to impress once again. MI's bowling attack has not been the same post the departure of Trent Boult, who was roped in by RR at the mega auction this year.

The likes of Daniel Sams, Tymal Mills and Basil Thami have all been expensive and failed to make an impact. The bowlers will have to step up when Mumbai Indians take on Kolkata Knight Riders in their third game of the season at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Wednesday.

Mumbai Indians are also expected to have Suryakumar Yadav back in the playing XI for the first time this season. The star Indian batter has joined the rest of the squad after completing his quarantine and has recovered from his finger injury. His return is set to bolster MI's batting line-up which has been heavily dependent on Kishan and Varma so far this season.

Against an in-form KKR bowling lineup with Umesh Yadav on fire and Sunil Narine also doing well, Suryakumar's return will be a huge boost for Mumbai Indians. He has been one of the consistent run-getters for the franchise over the years and is expected to set the ball rolling quickly once again this season.

Mumbai Indians' predicted playing XI against KKR:

Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi