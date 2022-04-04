IPL 2022, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants: Head-to-head record, trivia, stats and squads

Lucknow Super Giants will look to continue their winning run while Sunrisers Hyderabad will aim to register their first victory as they face each other in the Indian Premier League (2022) on Monday.

Here is all you need to know about the SRH vs LSG clash in IPL 2022:

Head-to-head

This is the first meeting between the two sides as Lucknow Super Giants debuted in IPL this year.

Stats

The West Indies duo of Evin Lewis and Jason Holder will be crucial to Lucknow Super Giants’ plans this year. Lewis, who played a stunning knock in the previous game, has the third best strike rate in T20s since January 2021 (161.57) just behind compatriot Jason Holder and Finn Allen. On the other hand, Holder has proven himself as a complete bowler and since 2020, he averages 20.95.

Trivia

It will be an interesting battle between Dushmantha Chameera and Nicholas Pooran as record shows that the Sri Lanka fast bowler has a huge advantage. Chameera has dismissed Pooran thrice in the space of six balls and it will surely be something that will feature in KL Rahul’s gameplan. In a similar battle, Ravi Bishnoi has also dominated the show against Abdul Samad on the field till now.

Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Nicholas Pooran(w), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Marco Jansen, Ravikumar Samarth, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Glenn Phillips, Shashank Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Priyam Garg, Kartik Tyagi, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Saurabh Dubey

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, K Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan,Andrew Tye, Dushmantha Chameera, Ankit Rajpoot, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Kyle Mayers, K Gowtham, Evin Lewis