IPL 2022: Should you miss Virat Kohli's reaction after golden duck? Absolutely not. Watch the video

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli was dismissed for a golden duck during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Tuesday (April 19).

Kohli, who is struggling with a poor form with the bat as compared to what he is capable of, lost his wicket to Dushmantha Chameera. Credits to a simple catch by Deepak Hooda.

A ball before, Chameera dismissed opener Anuj Rawat, who scored four runs before KL Rahul took a fine diving catch in the first over.

In this season, Kohli has failed to score a fifty as he scored 48 runs, the highest runs, in the match against Mumbai Indians. In seven matches in IPL 2022 so far, Kohli has managed only 119 runs at an average of 19.83.

Former India skipper Kolhi is the top-scorer in IPL history so far with 6402 in 214 matches with five centuries and 42 fifties. He is seventh on the list of batters with more runs (combined, Test, ODI, T20I) in cricket history with 23,650 runs.

Meanwhile, after a stunning knock by RCB skipper Faf du Plessis (96 off 64) and a sensational bowling effort by Josh Hazlewood (4/25), RCB registered an 18-run win over LSG.