IPL 2022: Rohit Sharma achieves impressive T20 milestone, joins Virat Kohli in elite list

It has been a disappointing show by Mumbai Indians till now in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 but there was some good news for Rohit Sharma during the match against Punjab Kings.

The Mumbai Indians skipper became the second Indian batsman in history to score 10,000 in T20 cricket with a six off Kagiso Rabada in the third over of their innings. The only other cricketer from India to achieve this massive feat in Royal Challengers Bangalore ex-skipper Virat Kohli.

Overall, there are just five other cricketers around the world who have scored 10,000 runs in the shortest format of the sport. West Indies batsman Chris Gayle tops the list followed by Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik, Kieron Pollard and the Australia duo of Aaron Finch and David Warner.

Although the milestone is a big addition to Rohit’s illustrious career, it remains clear that the swashbuckling cricketer has failed to score big in the competition till now. With Ishan Kishan as his opening partner, Rohit has stitched together some good partnerships but results remain the same.

Mumbai Indians have not won any of their five opening matches in the tournament – making them the only side in history to achieve this unwanted record on two different occasions. The first time was in 2014 when they bounced back to qualify for the play-off stages of the IPL.

Shikhar Dhawan was the star with the bat for Punjab Kings as they posted 198/5 in 20 overs and in reply, MI fell 12 runs short despite good knocks from Suryakumar Yadav and Dewald Brevis.