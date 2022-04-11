IPL 2022: Ricky Ponting backs Delhi Capitals cricketer to play over 100 Test matches for India

Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting backed opener Prithvi Shaw to play more than 100 Tests for India after his brilliant performance against Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Sunday.

Shaw had a good start to the IPL 2022 season with two half centuries in the first four encounters and he is currently the top scorer for Delhi Capitals in the competition.

"If I look at Prithvi's play, he has got every bit as much talent as I had, if not more, and I want to be able to turn him into a player that plays over 100 Test matches for India and represents his country as much as possible. If I look back through the teams that I've been around, when I took over the Mumbai Indians, Rohit was very young, Hardik Pandya hadn't played, Krunal hadn't played. A lot of the guys that I have coached there have gone on to play cricket for India, and that's what I want to do here," Ponting said on the Delhi Capitals podcast.

Shaw was retained by the Delhi Capitals ahead of this year’s mega auction and he has proven his worth this season. He was instrumental in providing his team with a brilliant start as they defeated Kolkata Knight Riders to register their second win of the competition on Sunday.

Prithvi made his Test debut back in 2018 when he made a brilliant century against West Indies but his progress with the national team was greatly hampered by injuries and poor form.