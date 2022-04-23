IPL 2022: Return of Washington Sundar? Sunrisers Hyderabad predicted XI vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Sunrisers Hyderabad had a disappointing start to their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 campaign as the Kane Williamson-led side slumped to two consecutive defeats. But they have bounced back brilliantly and became the first side to register four consecutive victories this year.

In the previous encounter, Umran Malik was the wrecker-in-chief with four wickets and Bhuvneshwar Kumar took three as Punjab Kings were bundled out for just 151. Umran bowled a fiery last over of the innings as he took three wickets and did not concede a single run.

Also read | Pant, Shardul fined, coach Amre banned for one game after no-ball controversy

In response, Markram, Tripathi and Pooran guided them to victory with sensible knocks.

Abhishek Sharma and Kane Williamson will once again be the opening batters for Sunrisers Hyderabad after performing brilliantly in the last four matches. Rahul Tripathi, who is also enjoying a great run of form at the moment, will be taking the No spot in the SRH batting line-up.

Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran are the reliable batting options in the SRH middle order with Shashank Singh expected to keep his spot in the time but they may also go for Abdul Samad.

Also read | IPL 2022: Will Faf du Plessis make changes? RCB predicted XI against SRH

Jagadeesha Suchith will once again be the choice for SRH as Washington Sundar looks like he will take more time to come back from injury. In the pace bowling department, the dangerous duo of Umran Malik and Marco Jansen will partner the ever-reliable Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Sunrisers Hyderabad predicted XI: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik