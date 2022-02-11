IPL 2022 mega auction: What is the concept of silent tie-breaker?

Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has laid down some guidelines that are to be followed by all the franchises during the process.

During the two-day mega auction, a total of 590 cricketers will go under the hammer ahead of the 15th edition of IPL. Among the total players who have registered for the auction, 228 are capped players, 355 are uncapped players and seven belong to Associate Nations.

The world's richest cricket league that previously had eight teams has expanded after the addition of two more teams - Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants.

Ahead of the auction, it is important to know all the rules and guidelines, such as the concept of silent tie-breaker.

During the process, when two teams are tied and exhausted all their purse trying to bid for a player, they can submit a final closed bid amount and the one who's bid more will get the player.

The extra amount bid is to be deposited with BCCI and will not be part of the INR 900 million purse. The process can be repeated till a clear winner emerges.

The 10 franchisees are: Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Giants, Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans.