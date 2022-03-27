IPL 2022: Matthew Hayden slammed on Twitter after 'trash' comment on KKR pacer Umesh Yadav

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by six wickets in the opening game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Saturday to get off to a winning start in the tournament. KKR rode on impressive performances from Indian pacer Umesh Yadav and opener Ajinkya Rahane to outclass CSK at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

While spinners Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy bowled sensational spells to tighten the noose on the CSK batting line-up, Umesh was the pick of the bowlers as he got KKR off to a brilliants start with two quick wickets at the top. Umesh got rid of CSK openers Ruturaj Gaikwad (0) and Devon Conway (3) cheaply to derail the CSK batting line-up.

Umesh didn't have the best of starts to his spell as he bowled a no-ball on the first ball of the over before bowling a wide. However, he sent Gaikwad packing on the third delivery of the first over to draw the first blood for KKR. After Umesh dismissed Gaikwad on a duck, former Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden praised him while commentating during the match.

However, one of Hayden's comments didn't go down well with the fans. While praising Umesh, Hayden referred to the Indian pacer's struggles in the IPL over the last couple of seasons and said - "Someone else’s trash has become KKR’s treasure”. Hayden was referring to the fact that Umesh had managed only two appearances in the last two seasons for his last team.

However, his comment irked many on Twitter, who criticised the former Australian cricketer for his 'below the belt' remarks. Check out some of the reactions:

Very very harsh thing to say. Has hayden seen Umesh perform with the new ball for RCB?



The others simply failed to use him well. https://t.co/KzXQfeAbrr — Shriram (@shriramtweet) March 26, 2022 ×

Mathew Hayden: Someone else’s trash has become KKR’s treasure



On Umesh Yadav. #banhayden — Rahul (@rahul090589) March 26, 2022 ×

Mr. Hayden, Umesh was part of @DelhiCapitals for past two seasons



Kindly try to do some homework. PLEASE @HaydosTweets — Himanshu (@himforcric) March 26, 2022 ×

Umesh turned the game on its head for KKR with his impressive bowling in the Powerplay before Narine and Chakaravarthy combined to restrict CSK on a paltry 131/5 in 20 overs. KKR chased down the target comfortably with nine balls to spare to register a comprehensive win and get off to a winning start in the tournament.

Speaking about his performance, Umesh said it felt great for him to be lifting the Man of the Match award after not playing a single game in the IPL 2021 last year.

"Getting this after 2 years and I am very happy with the performance. I haven't played white-ball cricket for a while and thanks to head coach and captain for keeping trust in me and telling me that I am going to be in the starting eleven," said the experienced Indian pacer.