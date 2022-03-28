IPL 2022: KL Rahul dismissed for golden duck on debut for Lucknow Super Giants

KL Rahul got off to a disappointing start to his stint with Lucknow Super Giants as the opener was dismissed for a golden duck against Gujarat Titans during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 encounter on Monday. He was dismissed by a brilliant swinging delivery from Mohammed Shami.

Rahul, who will be leading the debutants Lucknow Super Giants this season, was released by Punjab Kings ahead of the season after scoring an impressive number of runs in the last two seasons.

On Monday, Rahul was foxed by the late swing from Shami on the first ball of the day and the review showed that he had nicked the delivery into the gloves of wicket-keeper Matthew Wade.

Also read | Catch of the tournament? Shubman Gill plucks a stunner against Gujarat Titans - WATCH

It was the first duck for KL Rahul after 56 innings in the IPL with the last one coming against Gujarat Lions in 2016 when he was dismissed for a golden duck by pacer Dhawal Kulkarni.

KL Rahul has scored 3273 runs in 95 IPL matches. The right-hander scored 397 runs for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2016 season but he was released from the franchise.

KL Rahul continued to perform well after joining Punjab Kings scoring 659 runs in 2018, 593 runs in 2019, 670 runs in 2020 and 626 runs in 2021 and he even led the Punjab side for 2020 and 2021.

Also read | 33 wides! RCB and Punjab Kings register bizarre record in high-scoring IPL 2022 clash

Earlier, Gujarat Titans won the toss and opted to field against Lucknow Super Giants.

Gujarat Titans went with four overseas options in their season opener – Lockie Ferguson, David Miller, Rashid Khan and Matthew Wade. While, on the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants used just three of their overseas players – Quinton de Kock, Evin Lewis and Dushmantha Chameera.