IPL 2022: 'Just RCB being RCB' - Fans hilariously troll Faf du Plessis & Co.'s comical usage of DRS vs KKR

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) locked horns with each other in match 6 of the IPL 2022 edition on Wednesday (March 30) at the Dr. DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai. While many expected it to be a high-scoring affair, it turned out to be a low-scoring thriller which went down to the wire before Faf du Plessis & Co. got off the mark in the points table.

Opting to bowl first, RCB restricted KKR to a paltry 128 all-out in 18.5 overs as Wanindu Hasaranga's 4 for 20, Akash Deep's 3 for 45 and Harshal Patel's 2 for 11 restricted the Shreyas Iyer-led KKR outfit for a below-par score. In reply, KKR bowlers did a great job to stretch the game till the end overs before Shahbaz Ahmed's impressive 20-ball 27 and finishing knocks from Harshal-Dinesh Karthik propelled the Bengaluru side past the finish line.

Despite the win, RCB were hilariously trolled during the KKR game for their comical usage of the DRS during KKR's last-wicket stand between Varun Chakravarthy-Umesh Yadav. In the 16th over, bowled by Harshal, RCB went for the DRS despite the ball clearly hitting Varun's bat instead of the pad. Here's how they were trolled on the social media platform:

RCB joined the worst DRS review with BAN.

RCB took DRS for LBW where the ball was hitting to bat clearly instead of pad, Just RCB being RCB.

At the post-match presentation, RCB skipper Faf stated, "Very happy. Close small margins game are very important at the start. Small score, we just tried to be positive but very good bowling from their seamers. The ball swung a little more earlier but today there was seam and bounce. Two three days ago, it was 200 and today it was 130. We would like to be more convincing."