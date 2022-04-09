IPL 2022: Chennai Super Kings equal unwanted feat with eight-wicket defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Chennai Super Kings were unable to register their first points of the season as they slumped to another defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday.

CSK were completely outplayed both with bat and ball as the inexperienced pace attack once again failed to contain the batsmen after they posted a modest total on a batter-friendly pitch.

This was the just the second time in IPL history when CSK have lost four consecutive matches. The first instance was back in 2010 but CSK were able to recover and win the title.

T Natarajan and Washington Sundar took two wickets each as Chennai Super Kings kept losing wickets at regular intervals. A number of batsmen got good starts but tidy bowling by the Sunrisers Hyderabad bowlers made sure that CSK were restricted to 154 for the loss of 7 wickets in 20 overs.

Moeen Ali was the top scorer with 48 while Ambati Rayudu and Robin Uthappa failed to capitalise after getting good starts. Ravindra Jadeja tried to play some shots towards the end but it was not enough as the defending champions were unable to post a big enough target on Saturday.

In response, Abhishek Sharma was in tremendous form as he scored his first fifty of this year’s competition and thanks to 30-plus scores from both skipper Kane Williamson and Rahul Tripathi, Sunrisers Hyderabad were able to chase down the target with ease and register their first win of IPL 2022.