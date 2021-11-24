IPL 2022 auction: CSK to retain MS Dhoni for three seasons, DC to let go Shreyas Iyer - Report

If reports are believed to be true, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have decided to retain their talismanic captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni ahead of the mega auction.

The Indian cricket board drafted rules and guidelines for the auction ahead of the next edition of the IPL. As per the rules, each team is allowed to retain a maximum of four players.

There's an edition of two new teams, and the existing teams have to submit their lists of retained players by November 30 and cricket pundits are speculating which players will be retained.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

However, what can be considered as good news for the CSK fans, a report by Indian Express revealed that Dhoni will be retained for the next three IPL seasons.

Apart from him, the franchise has retained all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and opener Ruturaj Gaikwad, who played key roles in CSK 2021 IPL title win.

The team is also in talks with England all-rounder Moeen Ali to come on board. The report also added that if Ali doesn't agree to stay, CSK will move on to England pacer Sam Curran as the fourth option to retain.

Delhi Capitals (DC)

It is also understood that Delhi Capitals will let go star batter Shreyas Iyer, who wants to lead the team but the franchise wants Rishabh Pant as the skipper. Apart from the wicket-keeper batter, DC will also all-rounder Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw and pacer Anrich Nortje.

Mumbai Indians (MI)

The reports also mentioned that in the list of retained players by the Mumbai Indians, Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav have no place. MI is likely to retain Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Ishan Kishan. Apart from these three, the franchise is in negotiations with their West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

As per the report, KKR likely to retain all-rounders, Sunil Narine and Andre Russell. They also have spinner Varun Chakravarty in the list of players to be retained. But no decision yet on Shubman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer.

It has been understood that India opener KL Rahul has parted ways with Punjab Kings and is likely to lead the new Lucknow team.