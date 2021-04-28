IPL 2021- 'When you see a genius like that, you want to go': Sunil Gavaskar on AB de Villiers

Former Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar lauded RCB star AB de Villiers' vital innings that helped Virat and Co. set a good total in the match against Delhi Capitals on Tuesday. Gavaskar called the Proteas ‘amazing’ and ‘magical’.

ALSO READ: IPL 2021- WATCH: Kohli and Siraj's gesture for Pant and Hetmyer wins hearts

“It’s amazing. It’s just magical. You can walk around the earth, just to see this man bat because he brings in so much. He gives you so much joy, he makes your jaw drop with the kind of audacity with which he plays some shots,” said Gavaskar on Star Sports after RCB reclaimed the top spot in IPL 2021 points table.

RCB star ABD became the sixth to join the elite list of batsmen with 5,000 runs in the league. He is the only one at a strike rate of more than 150. His power-hitting helped RCB post 171 for 5. They went on to win the match one run after DC managed to score 170 runs.

“When you see a genius like that, you want to go and just watch him carry on. You want to say to the opposition – ‘Listen, why don’t you send him to open the batting because we can get to see more of him rather than him coming in the 10th or the 11th over. Let’s see 20 overs of ABD’, that’s what I, as a former batsman, always say when I see AB de Villiers in this kind of form,” he said.

De Villiers smashed five sixes and three fours. Gavaskar talked about the big hits by the South African. “We talk about the big sixes. There was one shot where he just opened the face of the bat and ramped the ball down to the third man. That was an incredible shot because it was hit literally at the last second when he opened the face of the bat,” he added.